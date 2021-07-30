About Us.
Insider Intelligence is the culmination of joining two research firms: eMarketer and Business Insider Intelligence.
For nearly 25 years, eMarketer has been trusted by CMOs as the most comprehensive source of information on how to operate in a digital world, offering transparently sourced and vetted data from thousands of sources distilled into charts, forecasts, and robust reports that provide unparalleled insight into changing consumer behaviors..
Business Insider Intelligence spent much of the last decade producing timely and digestible research briefings. Born out of a newsroom that saw a need for research and scaling into a team of more than 60 people, BII empowers decision-makers to understand the digital transformations happening in their industry and feel secure in their strategies adapting to them.
Mission Statement
To unlock digital opportunities with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks.
We provide our clients with the confidence to know they are getting more than just a high level overview of what’s going on in their industry — they’ll be equipped with vetted data, actionable takeaways, and a clear view of the best strategies for success.
Our Story
- eMarketer
- Business Insider Intelligence
1996
Launched the eMarketer website
1998
Generated the first eMarketer Report
1999
Launched eMarketer as media property—first newsletter & ad-supported website
2001
The Dot-com bust
2003
Shift to subscription model
2011
Partial sale to Stripes Group
2012
BII launches
2013
BII debuts first Financial Services product, Payments
2014
Three new vertical launches, including Digital Media
2015
Barbara Peng joins as Head of Content and BII is acquired by Axel Springer
2016
Sale to Axel Springer
2016
Second Financial Services product, Fintech, launches as well as Apps & Platforms vertical
2018
BII launches Transportation & Logistics and Digital Health verticals
2019
Banking, Connectivity & Tech, and Payments & Commerce vertical launches
2020
Combination to form Insider Intelligence
Our People
In addition to working alongside smart and interesting people in our New York City office, we offer a wide range of professional perks.
We’re proud of our team, and make sure to take great care of each member.
