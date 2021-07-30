Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Insider Intelligence is the culmination of joining two research firms: eMarketer and Business Insider Intelligence.

eMarketer

For nearly 25 years, eMarketer has been trusted by CMOs as the most comprehensive source of information on how to operate in a digital world, offering transparently sourced and vetted data from thousands of sources distilled into charts, forecasts, and robust reports that provide unparalleled insight into changing consumer behaviors..

Business Insider Intelligence

Business Insider Intelligence spent much of the last decade producing timely and digestible research briefings. Born out of a newsroom that saw a need for research and scaling into a team of more than 60 people, BII empowers decision-makers to understand the digital transformations happening in their industry and feel secure in their strategies adapting to them.

Mission Statement

To unlock digital opportunities with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks.

We provide our clients with the confidence to know they are getting more than just a high level overview of what’s going on in their industry — they’ll be equipped with vetted data, actionable takeaways, and a clear view of the best strategies for success.

Our Story

  • eMarketer
  • Business Insider Intelligence

1996

Launched the eMarketer website

1998

Generated the first eMarketer Report

1999

Launched eMarketer as media property—first newsletter & ad-supported website

2001

The Dot-com bust

2003

Shift to subscription model

2011

Partial sale to Stripes Group

2012

BII launches

2013

BII debuts first Financial Services product, Payments

2014

Three new vertical launches, including Digital Media

2015

Barbara Peng joins as Head of Content and BII is acquired by Axel Springer

2016

Sale to Axel Springer

2016

Second Financial Services product, Fintech, launches as well as Apps & Platforms vertical

2018

BII launches Transportation & Logistics and Digital Health verticals

2019

Banking, Connectivity & Tech, and Payments & Commerce vertical launches

2020

Combination to form Insider Intelligence

Our People

In addition to working alongside smart and interesting people in our New York City office, we offer a wide range of professional perks.

We’re proud of our team, and make sure to take great care of each member.

The Insider Intelligence Team

