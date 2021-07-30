Advertising and Sponsorship Opportunities.
Boost your brand and generate demand alongside the most respected and authoritative content on digital marketing, media and commerce.
Reach—Engage—Influence Your Audience
eMarketer advertising and sponsorship vehicles showcase brands and drive the highest quality leads from a large and loyal audience of influential brand marketers, agency executives and publishers.
eMarketer is an indispensable resource for influential brand marketers, agency executives and publishers. They consume eMarketer media regularly to help them understand how digital is transforming marketing, media and commerce, and for quick and easy access to the objective information they need to make better, more informed business decisions.
eMarketer is also relied upon as a top performing B2B advertising vehicle for generating awareness, distributing thought leadership and driving demand. In this increasingly competitive and noisy business environment, it’s vital for companies to differentiate and position their offerings and quality of service from the competition and keep their brand top of mind with purchase influencers.
Audience Demos
Have buying power
80%
specify and/or authorize purchases.
Purchase intent
70%
Plan to purchase or increase investments in products and services over the next year
Have budget authority to purchase your solutions
80%
Marketing/Advertising Function
75%
Top Executives & Management
21%
C-Level & Business Owners
And dollars to invest
80%
Revenues of $250m+
75%
Revenues of $10m-$249m
21%
Revenues up to $10m
*of those who reported revenue
Marketers that matter to you rely on eMarketer
Client-side Marketers, Media Buyers & Planners, Publishers & Media Executives
30%
Agency
29%
Brands
19%
Media
10%
Technology
12%
Other
*Demos based on Annual Visitor Survey, January 2020.
eMarketer excels at helping advertisers accomplish their goals by delivering:
Trusted and relevant content — 100% focused on marketing in a digital world
An exceptional content marketing environment
High impact exposure – uncluttered pages and significant share of voice
Extensive reach among brand marketers, agency executives, publishers
Low audience duplication with other industry trade media
Decision-makers who are actively seeking solutions
Industry-leading engagement
Advertise With Us.
Find out why Insider Intelligence is right for your business — submit your information below to have a representative reach out to you with more information.
Newsletters: eMarketer Daily and eMarketer Retail
Dedicated Emails: eMarketer FYI, eMarketer Retail FYI, and eMarketer Marketing Technology FYI, eMarketer FYI Spotlight, and eMarketer Retail FYI Spotlight
Thought Leadership Opportunities: Native Placements, Quizzes, Podcast, Content Sponsorships, and Videos
eMarketer.com