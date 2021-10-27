Meaghan Yuen

Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

Identity fraud is costing banks big, and it’s burdening small banks the most

Article |
 Apr 24, 2023

Rumored Walmart partnership could reboot Synchrony’s growth after underwhelming Q1

Article |
 Apr 24, 2023

Google will offer a generative AI for advertisers, setting the stage for widespread industry adoption

Article |
 Apr 24, 2023

Latin America is a boon to Netflix’s global expansion efforts

Article |
 Apr 24, 2023

Around the world: ChatGPT and generative AI maturity, mapped

Article |
 Apr 24, 2023

TikTok is still teens’ favorite as Snapchat taps AI to win them back

Article |
 Apr 24, 2023

P&C insurers might see a rebound in 2023, but it won’t be all rainbows and butterflies

Article |
 Apr 25, 2023

SoftPOS boom gathers strength with rollouts from Fiserv and ACI Worldwide

Article |
 Apr 25, 2023

5 recent retail media partnerships and why they matter

Article |
 Apr 24, 2023

New revenue streams boost home improvement retailers

Article |
 Apr 24, 2023

CTV is a performance channel—but do marketers know that? | Sponsored Content

This article was contributed by MNTN.
Article |
 Apr 25, 2023
Explore our Research →

Products

Insider Intelligence delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More
Analyst Access Program
Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.
Learn More

About Insider Intelligence

Our goal at Insider Intelligence is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how Insider Intelligence came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about Insider Intelligence.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past webinars and other events.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to eMarketer's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More
Meaghan Yuen

Meaghan Yuen

Topics Covered:Ecommerce, eMarketer, Financial Services, Health, Technology
eMarketer|October 27, 2021
1<<2345

Geographies

Insider Intelligence

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

11 Times SquareNew York, NY 100361-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

* Copyright © 2023 
Insider Intelligence Inc. All Rights Reserved.