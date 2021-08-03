Be a part of building the world’s leading research company focused on digital transformation.
Location
Insider Intelligence is located at 11 Times Square, New York, NY 10036.
Working at the Office
Until it is deemed safe to return to our office, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the US, we will continue to operate remotely as a company – ensuring that we do our part in keeping each other and the rest of New York City safe.
Being at the heart of the “culture capital of the world” certainly translates into our workplace culture and environment. Glass conference rooms and floor to ceiling windows throughout the office accentuate the sweeping city skylines of Midtown Manhattan. Employees can catch up over a bite in our cafeteria or, during the warmer months, take advantage of our outdoor patio space overlooking Broadway’s theater district. With coffee shops and lunch spots located on every corner, our employees can embrace the variety of options available for team outings, get to know new coworkers, or satisfy an afternoon caffeine fix.
Open Communication
At Insider Intelligence, we strive to be open and transparent to all levels of the company, including our remote and international employees. We maintain clear and frequent lines of communication and offer a variety of ways for employees to stay connected and informed, including:
- Quarterly All Hands meetings
- Monthly, or more frequent, Q&As with our CEO and company executives
- Weekly “donut chats” with our President and office hours with the CEO
- Monthly product coffee chats to learn about what’s in development
- Quarterly awards to recognize the hard work of our peers
Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion
Insider Intelligence strives to build strong and positive working relationships within each team and across the company. From happy hours to intramural sports and team summits, Insider Intelligence provides a variety of ways for employees to get involved and catch up with colleagues outside of the typical workday.
Additionally, our Inclusion Council stands as Insider Intelligence’s Employee Resource Group dedicated to celebrating the representation in our workforce and promoting inclusion throughout the company. The Inclusion Council holds open meetings, panels, and events to celebrate diversity, support our staff, and advise management on how to further make us more inclusive while tapping into each individual's perspective.
Our Values
Insider Intelligence runs on a set of principles that are at the core of everything we do both internally and externally:
Effectiveness
We define success up front and judge our work on its impact — how much it helps our clients and colleagues. We value a sense of urgency, and to get better we take action to avoid “analysis paralysis” – the inability to progress forward due to overanalysis or overthinking.
Curiosity
Great work begins with curiosity – we learn what our clients and colleagues want by asking, watching, listening, and analyzing. Asking questions and evaluating diverse sources and perspectives is central to our methodology and how we solve problems.
Excellence Through Iteration
We believe there is no "perfect," but there is always ”better." We focus on improving in areas where we can have the biggest impact and progress to greatness by trying new things, iterating on what works, and abandoning what doesn’t.
Efficient Communication
We value straightforward communication that saves time for our clients and ourselves. We clearly communicate what we think and why we think it, while making our expectations clear up front. We seek out and embrace difficult conversations that will make us better, assume good intentions from our colleagues, and frame our conversations with empathy.
Diversity and Inclusion
We value an inclusive work environment that is welcoming and respectful to all of our employees. We seek out diverse perspectives because it helps us to challenge our assumptions, informs better decisions, and ultimately improves our service and our workplace. We hire "good eggs" who are passionate about achieving our mission, embody our values, and who have the skills to be effective.
Benefits
At Insider Intelligence we strive to give our employees the best in benefits offerings, including:
- Full medical coverage at affordable costs
- 401K matching
- Unlimited paid time off
- Parental leave options for growing families
- Phone plan reimbursements
- Gym membership discounts
- Professional development opportunities
- Company happy hours and special events
- Intramural sports teams
- Volunteer opportunities
- Employee resource groups
- Employee referral program
We’re an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.
