Google’s advertising business (including ads on Search, Google Network, and YouTube) grossed $209.5 billion last year, according to its filings. It remains the largest share of revenue by far compared to other avenues from its holding company, Alphabet.

While other companies struggled with privacy restrictions and the impact of the pandemic, Google’s advertising revenues grew 43.4% in 2021 and will grow another 17.3% in 2022.

Search has been the core of Google’s business since the company’s inception 24 years ago. It will earn $142.30 billion worldwide in search advertising revenues this year, according to our forecast, resulting in a 16.9% growth year-over-year.