The pandemic sparked a technology buying spurt among older consumers, according to data from AARP’s “2022 Tech Trends and the 50-Plus” report. Data from 2019 in the report could be considered baseline since the pandemic didn’t reach the US until January 2020. From 2019 through 2021, smartphones were the most popular digital device purchased by adults ages 50 and older.

Consumers ages 60 to 69 added smart TVs, laptops, and home assistants in 2020. A year later, they were still buying—adding more smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and wearables.

The over-70 group also increased their tech purchasing in 2020 and 2021. Besides smartphones, they were most focused on smart TVs and laptops in 2020. And like their 60-something counterparts, they increased purchases of tablets and wearable devices in 2021.