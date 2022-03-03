Ad spending on social media platforms will increasingly come from video ads, including Stories ads. As social networks launch and develop more native spaces for users to consume video content, we expect video advertising on social platforms to grow and become more resonant with consumers.

Advertisers will spend $24.35 billion on video ads that appear on social networks in 2022, up 20.1% year-over-year (YoY) and making up 33.7% of total US social network ad spending. That share has increased incrementally since 2017 and will continue to increase through the end of our forecast.