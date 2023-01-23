There will be 8.3 million TikTok users in Canada in 2022—a figure that has more than quadrupled in the past three years. In 2019, there were just 2.0 million users; but this year, TikTok will surpass Snapchat to become the fourth largest social network in Canada.

Not only are there a rapidly increasing number of Canadian TikTok users, but those who are on the platform are spending more time there. The average time spent on TikTok more than quadrupled between 2018 and 2021—and is now more than double the time users spend on Instagram.

TikTok users in Canada spent an average of 22.6 hours monthly on the platform in 2021 compared with just 5.2 hours three years earlier, according to a report by data.ai. Instagram’s hours also increased, but not nearly at the same rate. Average monthly time on Instagram reached 9.4 hours in 2021, up from 7.6 hours three years earlier.