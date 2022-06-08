The UK is a mature market for social network usage, so future growth will be limited. However, patterns of change will differ across age groups with the youngest users representing the biggest engine of growth.

By 2025, nearly three-quarters of UK internet users will be social network users, with most growth coming from the younger generations. Gen Z social network user numbers will rise at a rate above other generational categories, which will see only minimal rises in user numbers.

Facebook remains the most popular social network, but it’s losing share of social network users, falling from 81.1% to 80.1% this year. TikTok, meanwhile, will shoot up the rankings to become the third-biggest platform by 2023.