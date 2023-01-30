Digital fitness dramatically accelerated during the early days of the pandemic. As physical gyms closed, consumers adapted their workout routines to the home or outdoors. A surge in digital fitness app downloads and home workout equipment purchases followed—and continued to grow.

Insider Intelligence estimates the number of US adult connected fitness users—those who use an interactive fitness platform at least once per month—jumped from 24.0 million in 2019 to 40.4 million in 2021. We expect that figure to rise to 47.8 million by 2025.

Peloton is the most popular smart fitness brand, with 32% of US adults who have home fitness equipment owning its products as of August 2021, according to ThinkNow Research. Despite that dominance, the company lags Nike and lululemon athletica in US direct-to-consumer ecommerce sales. This year, Peloton’s sales will reach $1.54 billion, down for the second year in a row, per our estimates, as the company turns its focus to building out its equipment lineup and apparel brand.