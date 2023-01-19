Gen Zers make heavy use of many social networks to create connections, consume multimedia, play games, and share content. Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram will be the most popular social networks among Gen Z this year, but their user bases are growing at different rates.

TikTok, which burst on the US scene in 2018, already has more Gen Z users than Instagram and is closing the gap with Snapchat. Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, and Reddit also have relatively large followings. Their reach will continue to grow steadily as Gen Z ages out of popular teen platforms.