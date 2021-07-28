Helping Clients Undergo Digital Transformation.
EMARKETER serves over 100,000 subscribers, including many of the Fortune 1000 and most major media companies and agencies.
Trusted by Industry Leaders Across The Globe
Video Testimonials
Hear directly from our valued long-time clients on how and why they trust EMARKETER to guide their business decisions and strategies.
AdColony
Senior Director of Global Marketing & Communications Jonathan Harrop says there is "a big gulf of difference between the value that EMARKETER provides and what the competitors provide."
Watch the Full Testimonial→
Progress Software
Digital Experience Thought Leader Gregg Shupe uses EMARKETER's data and forecasts to "help guide and usher companies into a better engagement model with their customers."
Watch the Full Testimonial→
Here's what our clients have to say
Key decision makers at the world's leading brands share why they find EMARKETER research so critical to their operations.
-
“There are very few places that I feel like I’m getting interesting information that might spark an idea or get me to rethink what we’re doing—and EMARKETER is one of them.”
Ann Lewnes
Executive Vice President and CMO, Adobe
-
“I’m constantly going into the database to look up the macro numbers, constantly benchmarking and asking, ‘At what pace does EMARKETER think things are going to grow?’”
Jeff Green
CEO and Co-Founder, The Trade Desk
-
“EMARKETER is a valuable resource that helps us navigate our customers' changing landscape and understand their evolving needs.”
Stan Pavlovsky
CEO, Shutterstock
Become a client.
Find out why EMARKETER is right for your business—submit your information to have a representative reach out to you with more on becoming a client.
Join 100,000+ subscribers
Learn about what technologies are transforming your industry
Gain exclusive perspectives from top industry leaders
Access thousands of data sets and forecasts via our iconic charts
Develop your strategy, empower your teams, and win new business