The news: Ally Financial partnered with Multiverse Computing to explore creating investment portfolios using quantum computing —yet another instance of a bank joining the quantum computing race.

What is quantum computing? The technology requires special quantum computing machines that can solve more complex problems than a traditional computer is capable of solving.

Quantum computers break down information into units called quantum bits, or qubits . Instead of seeing the information as a 0 or a 1, it sees information as a 0 and a 1 and everything in between.

This allows the computers to analyze the problem in new ways, and solve it with fewer equations and in much less time.

Why are banks investing in quantum computing? Many banks have started working on quantum computing projects that could one day become part of their normal operations. The speed-up in computing time is applicable to many problems in financial services.

Portfolio optimization: Quantum computers can run Monte Carlo simulations in impressive time. These simulations analyze risk-and-return trade-offs on combinations of investments to optimize a portfolio based on a customer’s goals and risk tolerance.

Quantum computers can run Monte Carlo simulations in impressive time. These simulations analyze risk-and-return trade-offs on combinations of investments to optimize a portfolio based on a customer’s goals and risk tolerance. Derivatives pricing: This is a complex undertaking because the price of derivative instruments depends on the price of an underlying asset. Variable factors like counterparty risk, time to expiration, and interest rates all influence the price. Quantum computing can simulate a large number of scenarios in seconds to determine an appropriate price.

Cybersecurity: Quantum computing would enable fraudsters and bad actors to build a program that could break down the cryptography—the mathematical codes used to encrypt communications—of a cybersecurity program in seconds. But alternatively, the technology could be used to create an unbreakable defense that no malicious actor could get through.

Quantum computing offers a competitive advantage: Banks and financial institutions that are able to implement it in their daily practices could get a leg up on their competitors.