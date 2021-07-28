Coverage Areas.
Insider Intelligence focuses on five core coverage areas – Advertising, Media and Marketing; Retail & Ecommerce; Financial Services; Health; and Technology. Our research is derived from over 3,000 carefully vetted data sources using our industry leading AFOA (Aggregate, Filter, Organize, Analyze) methodology in order to produce the most trusted, accurate and actionable research for our clients.
Trusted by Industry Leaders Across The Globe
Advertising, Media, and Marketing
Learn how marketers and advertisers are maximizing revenue through optimized spend and efficient targeting. Our research:
Analyzes how consumers are spending their time and money
Covers how marketers and advertisers are most effectively reaching consumers
Explains which channels have the most growth potential – both now and in the coming years
Retail & Ecommerce
Our Retail & Ecommerce research dives into how the world’s biggest retailers (and those with rising market share) are maximizing their revenue by reaching new buyers and refining their delivery processes. Understand:
Where consumers are spending
What channels they are using to make purchases
How brands are reaching shoppers
Financial Services
Today’s leading financial services companies are winning the battle for customer loyalty by anticipating disruption and meeting consumer demand for a frictionless experience. Learn how incumbents and startups are:
Managing their financial health
Streamlining transactions
Lowering barriers to entry
Driving revenue through better digital experiences
Health
The healthcare industry continues to undergo digital transformation, particularly as new players enter the space. Our coverage discusses:
How retailers such as Amazon and CVS are moving into the healthcare space
How insurers and retailers are racing to consumers’ front doors for in-home care
Why consumer adoption of digital health tools is still growing
Technology
Generative AI such as ChatGPT is pushing its way into industries from retail to financial services to advertising and marketing. Our coverage answers:
How does generative AI work?
Who are the key players in generative AI?
Is ChatGPT ready for mass adoption?
How will generative AI change the way we do business?
More Industries
These five coverage areas make up the core of our research, but we cover dozens of industries annually.
Become a client.
Find out why Insider Intelligence is right for your business—submit your information to have a representative reach out to you with more on becoming a client.
Join 100,000+ subscribers
Learn about what technologies are transforming your industry
Gain exclusive perspectives from top industry leaders
Access thousands of data sets and forecasts via our iconic charts
Develop your strategy, empower your teams, and win new business