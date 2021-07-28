Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

The costs of ID resolution are rising

Article |
 Apr 6, 2023

Meta to launch generative AI advertising tools, but legal battles are unresolved

Article |
 Apr 6, 2023

Beijing’s antitrust arm stalls merger review process to hit back at US government

Article |
 Apr 6, 2023

CardX taps Mastercard to enable Click to Pay for online merchant base

Article |
 Apr 6, 2023

Shopify stands in the way of Buy with Prime’s success

Article |
 Apr 6, 2023

What banks can do to retain or bring on startup founders as clients after the SVB debacle

Article |
 Apr 6, 2023

Security, control features are most important to Canadian mobile banking consumers

Article |
 Apr 5, 2023

How will generative AI impact the creator economy?

Article |
 Apr 5, 2023

Creator economy faces investor fatigue, but influencer marketing is still kicking

Article |
 Apr 5, 2023

Doctors are still compensated on productivity, not quality

Article |
 Apr 6, 2023
Explore our Research →

Products

Insider Intelligence delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More

About Insider Intelligence

Our goal at Insider Intelligence is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how Insider Intelligence came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about Insider Intelligence.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past webinars and other events.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to eMarketer's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More

Coverage Areas.

Insider Intelligence focuses on five core coverage areas – Advertising, Media and Marketing; Retail & Ecommerce; Financial Services; Health; and Technology. Our research is derived from over 3,000 carefully vetted data sources using our industry leading AFOA (Aggregate, Filter, Organize, Analyze) methodology in order to produce the most trusted, accurate and actionable research for our clients.

Explore Our Coverage Areas Get a Demo

Trusted by Industry Leaders Across The Globe

twitter
Shutterstock
Carat
eBay Advertising
Bayer
Starcom
eMarketer: Advertising, Media, and Marketing

Advertising, Media, and Marketing

Learn how marketers and advertisers are maximizing revenue through optimized spend and efficient targeting. Our research:

Analyzes how consumers are spending their time and money

Covers how marketers and advertisers are most effectively reaching consumers

Explains which channels have the most growth potential – both now and in the coming years

Retail & Ecommerce

Our Retail & Ecommerce research dives into how the world’s biggest retailers (and those with rising market share) are maximizing their revenue by reaching new buyers and refining their delivery processes. Understand:

Where consumers are spending

What channels they are using to make purchases

How brands are reaching shoppers

Financial Services

Today’s leading financial services companies are winning the battle for customer loyalty by anticipating disruption and meeting consumer demand for a frictionless experience. Learn how incumbents and startups are:

Managing their financial health

Streamlining transactions

Lowering barriers to entry

Driving revenue through better digital experiences

Health

The healthcare industry continues to undergo digital transformation, particularly as new players enter the space. Our coverage discusses:

How retailers such as Amazon and CVS are moving into the healthcare space

How insurers and retailers are racing to consumers’ front doors for in-home care

Why consumer adoption of digital health tools is still growing

Technology

Generative AI such as ChatGPT is pushing its way into industries from retail to financial services to advertising and marketing. Our coverage answers:

How does generative AI work?

Who are the key players in generative AI?

Is ChatGPT ready for mass adoption?

How will generative AI change the way we do business?

More Industries

These five coverage areas make up the core of our research, but we cover dozens of industries annually.

Browse More Industries

Become a client.

Find out why Insider Intelligence is right for your business—submit your information to have a representative reach out to you with more on becoming a client.

Become a Client Plans & Pricing
Call Us: + 1-800-405-0844

Join 100,000+ subscribers

Learn about what technologies are transforming your industry

Gain exclusive perspectives from top industry leaders

Access thousands of data sets and forecasts via our iconic charts

Develop your strategy, empower your teams, and win new business

Geographies

Insider Intelligence

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

11 Times SquareNew York, NY 100361-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

* Copyright © 2023 
Insider Intelligence Inc. All Rights Reserved.