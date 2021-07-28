Ecommerce & Retail Market Research
Where are consumers spending and what channels are they using to make purchases? We track digital shoppers and buyers, as well as who is using mobile, desktop or smart speakers to shop and purchase. We also track mobile payment adoption and sharing economy users, as well as ranking the top US ecommerce companies – all to ensure you know where the industry is headed before it gets there.
Ecommerce & Retail Reports
We build our Ecommerce & Retail reports upon a foundation of vetted third-party data, which informs every insight and call we make to support your strategic planning. After applying our rigorous proprietary methodology, we examine the ecommerce, retail, and consumer behavior industries with a 360-degree perspective. The reports we produce analyze a range of sub-topics, including what Amazon and other retail giants are doing to set the pace in the industry, what percentage of total retail sales are online, and what percentage of total retail sales are mcommerce.
Ecommerce & Retail Statistics & Charts
Our iconic charts leverage our proprietary data and more than 3,000 third-party sources to provide you with quick takeaways on the most important industry trends and topics. Each chart tells a story in a way that is easy to digest and provides a deeper understanding of a given Ecommerce & Retail topic.
Ecommerce & Retail Forecasts & Benchmarks
Ecommerce & Retail forecasts offer interactive projections with more than 10,000 proprietary metrics on emerging trends and market changes in the ecommerce, retail, and consumer behavior industries. Our forecasts and benchmarks will help you in plan for the future by informing your campaigns and strategies with key data points on the upcoming years.
Frequently Asked Questions
What topics does Ecommerce & Retail research cover?
Our scope of coverage includes but is not limited to:
Ecommerce
- Cross-Border Ecommerce
- Digital Retail Practices
- Ecommerce Sales
- B2C Ecommerce Sales
- Digital Travel Sales
- Retail Ecommerce Sales
- Mcommerce
- Retail Mcommerce Sales
- Omnichannel Retailing
- Social Commerce
Retail
- Coupons, Mobile Coupons
- Holiday & Seasonal Shopping
- Promotions
- Retail Performance Metrics
- Retail Sales
- Shipping & Delivery
Consumers
- Consumer Behavior
- Digital Shoppers & Buyers
- In-Store Shoppers & Buyers
- Mobile Shoppers & Buyers
- Customer Experience
- Loyalty
- Ratings & Reviews
- Sharing Economy
Where do you source your Ecommerce & Retail data?
Our research team pulls from more than 3,000 sources that we aggregate, filter, organize, and analyze before distilling the pertinent data down into our reports, charts, and forecasts. A sampling of our Ecommerce & Retail sources include:
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- Criteo
- Digital Commerce 360
- Ecommerce Foundation
- JD.com
- Mondelez
- National Retail Federation
- RetailMeNot
- RetailWire
- Shopify
- US Department of Commerce
See what makes Insider Intelligence data the most reliable in the industry→
What are the most important Ecommerce & Retail metrics?
Our research dives into dozens of Ecommerce & Retail metrics, including but not limited to:
- Shopping Cart Abandonment Rate, by Device
- Retail Average Transaction Value Growth, by Region
- Retail Sales Growth, by Region
- Average Order Values, by Device
- Conversion Rates, by Device
- Social Traffic Share, by Device
- Retail Conversion Rate Growth, by Region
- B2B Sales, US
- Click-and-Collect, US
- Cross-Border Retail Ecommerce, US
- Digital Shoppers & Buyers, US
- Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Ecommerce Sales, US
- Retail & Ecommerce Sales, US
- Social Buyers, US
- Social Commerce Sales, US
- Subscription Ecommerce Sales, US
- Top 10 US Retail Ecommerce Sales, by Company
- US Retail Ecommerce Sales, by Product Category
- US Retail Sales, by Product Category
Is Ecommerce & Retail research only for retail professionals?
Not at all! While we craft our research with the goal of serving industry professionals, the depth and breadth of our coverage has something for everyone who touches Ecommerce & Retail. Here's a sample of who benefits from our Ecommerce & Retail coverage:
- Heads of strategy and innovation looking to size up new markets and understand industry ecosystems so they can outpace change and market disruptors.
- Marketing executives interested in forward-looking figures on industry advertising spend, social media usage, consumer demographics, ecommerce channels, and performance metrics.
- Customer experience professionals seeking industry-specific best practices and a baseline for consumers’ evolving expectations.
- Sales organizations looking to stay at the forefront of digital transformation by understanding industry market trends, consumer pain points, and use cases.
- Tech and product teams leading R&D on what ecommerce tools, features, and devices merchants are adopting, and where to invest to enhance your company’s offerings.
- Executives looking for data and insights to frame their decision-making.
