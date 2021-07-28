Ecommerce & Retail Market Research

Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

Small businesses owners—especially millennials and Gen Zers— aren’t getting the value they want from their banks

Article |
 Apr 28, 2023

Surging cross-border growth helped Mastercard beat Q1 estimates

Article |
 Apr 28, 2023

Banking fintech funding slumps to lowest level in almost six years

Article |
 Apr 27, 2023

UK regulator rejects Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal

Article |
 Apr 27, 2023

Visa’s fiscal Q2 shows stable consumer spending and a spike in tokenization

Article |
 Apr 27, 2023

Agencies and Big Tech are split on generative AI in advertising

Article |
 Apr 27, 2023

North America holds the top spot in internet usage

Article |
 Apr 27, 2023

Broad smart TV ownership is a win for retail media

Article |
 Apr 27, 2023

3 developments shaping how marketers should look at TV

Article |
 Apr 27, 2023

How beauty brands can use TikTok to reach Gen Z, BIPOC, and more consumers

Article |
 Apr 27, 2023
Explore our Research →

Products

Insider Intelligence delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More
Analyst Access Program
Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.
Learn More

About Insider Intelligence

Our goal at Insider Intelligence is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how Insider Intelligence came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about Insider Intelligence.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past webinars and other events.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to eMarketer's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More

Ecommerce & Retail Market Research

Where are consumers spending and what channels are they using to make purchases? We track digital shoppers and buyers, as well as who is using mobile, desktop or smart speakers to shop and purchase. We also track mobile payment adoption and sharing economy users, as well as ranking the top US ecommerce companies – all to ensure you know where the industry is headed before it gets there.

Explore Our Coverage Become a Client

Trusted by Industry Leaders Across The Globe

twitter
Shutterstock
Carat
eBay Advertising
Bayer
Starcom

Ecommerce & Retail Reports

We build our Ecommerce & Retail reports upon a foundation of vetted third-party data, which informs every insight and call we make to support your strategic planning. After applying our rigorous proprietary methodology, we examine the ecommerce, retail, and consumer behavior industries with a 360-degree perspective. The reports we produce analyze a range of sub-topics, including what Amazon and other retail giants are doing to set the pace in the industry, what percentage of total retail sales are online, and what percentage of total retail sales are mcommerce.

Retail Ecommerce Sales
Global Ecommerce Forecast 2021
Payments
Payment Facilitators
Financial Services
Credit Cards in the ‘Next Normal’
Browse Our Reports Become a Client

Ecommerce & Retail Statistics & Charts

Our iconic charts leverage our proprietary data and more than 3,000 third-party sources to provide you with quick takeaways on the most important industry trends and topics. Each chart tells a story in a way that is easy to digest and provides a deeper understanding of a given Ecommerce & Retail topic.

Payments
Proximity mobile payment users worldwide, 2020-2025
B2B Sales
Challenges US B2B buyers face when researching purchases, 2020 & 2021
Retail Ecommerce Sales
Top 10 US retailers, ranked by ecommerce sales, 2021
Browse Our Charts Become a Client

Ecommerce & Retail Forecasts & Benchmarks

Ecommerce & Retail forecasts offer interactive projections with more than 10,000 proprietary metrics on emerging trends and market changes in the ecommerce, retail, and consumer behavior industries. Our forecasts and benchmarks will help you in plan for the future by informing your campaigns and strategies with key data points on the upcoming years.

Ecommerce
Retail & Ecommerce Sales, US
Ecommerce
Retail Mcommerce Sales, US
Ecommerce
US Retail Ecommerce Sales, by Product Category
Ecommerce
Digital Coupon Users, US
Ecommerce
Digital Shoppers & Buyers, US
Ecommerce
Sharing Economy Users & Sales, US
Ecommerce
Top 15 US Retail Ecommerce Sales, by Company
Ecommerce
B2B Ad Spending, US
Ecommerce
Proximity Mobile Payment Users & Transaction Values, US
Ecommerce
Retail & Ecommerce Sales, North America
Browse Our Forecasts Become a Client

Frequently Asked Questions

What topics does Ecommerce & Retail research cover?

Our scope of coverage includes but is not limited to:

Ecommerce
  • Cross-Border Ecommerce
  • Digital Retail Practices
  • Ecommerce Sales
  • B2C Ecommerce Sales
  • Digital Travel Sales
  • Retail Ecommerce Sales
  • Mcommerce
  • Retail Mcommerce Sales
  • Omnichannel Retailing
  • Social Commerce
Retail
  • Coupons, Mobile Coupons
  • Holiday & Seasonal Shopping
  • Promotions
  • Retail Performance Metrics
  • Retail Sales
  • Shipping & Delivery
Consumers
  • Consumer Behavior
  • Digital Shoppers & Buyers
  • In-Store Shoppers & Buyers
  • Mobile Shoppers & Buyers
  • Customer Experience
  • Loyalty
  • Ratings & Reviews
  • Sharing Economy
Where do you source your Ecommerce & Retail data?

Our research team pulls from more than 3,000 sources that we aggregate, filter, organize, and analyze before distilling the pertinent data down into our reports, charts, and forecasts. A sampling of our Ecommerce & Retail sources include:

  • Alibaba
  • Amazon
  • Criteo
  • Digital Commerce 360
  • Ecommerce Foundation
  • JD.com
  • Mondelez
  • National Retail Federation
  • RetailMeNot
  • RetailWire
  • Shopify
  • US Department of Commerce
See what makes Insider Intelligence data the most reliable in the industry
What are the most important Ecommerce & Retail metrics?

Our research dives into dozens of Ecommerce & Retail metrics, including but not limited to:

  • Shopping Cart Abandonment Rate, by Device
  • Retail Average Transaction Value Growth, by Region
  • Retail Sales Growth, by Region
  • Average Order Values, by Device
  • Conversion Rates, by Device
  • Social Traffic Share, by Device
  • Retail Conversion Rate Growth, by Region
  • B2B Sales, US
  • Click-and-Collect, US
  • Cross-Border Retail Ecommerce, US
  • Digital Shoppers & Buyers, US
  • Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Ecommerce Sales, US
  • Retail & Ecommerce Sales, US
  • Social Buyers, US
  • Social Commerce Sales, US
  • Subscription Ecommerce Sales, US
  • Top 10 US Retail Ecommerce Sales, by Company
  • US Retail Ecommerce Sales, by Product Category
  • US Retail Sales, by Product Category
Is Ecommerce & Retail research only for retail professionals?

Not at all! While we craft our research with the goal of serving industry professionals, the depth and breadth of our coverage has something for everyone who touches Ecommerce & Retail. Here's a sample of who benefits from our Ecommerce & Retail coverage:

  • Heads of strategy and innovation looking to size up new markets and understand industry ecosystems so they can outpace change and market disruptors.
  • Marketing executives interested in forward-looking figures on industry advertising spend, social media usage, consumer demographics, ecommerce channels, and performance metrics.
  • Customer experience professionals seeking industry-specific best practices and a baseline for consumers’ evolving expectations.
  • Sales organizations looking to stay at the forefront of digital transformation by understanding industry market trends, consumer pain points, and use cases.
  • Tech and product teams leading R&D on what ecommerce tools, features, and devices merchants are adopting, and where to invest to enhance your company’s offerings.
  • Executives looking for data and insights to frame their decision-making.

Become a client.

Find out why Insider Intelligence is right for your business—submit your information to have a representative reach out to you with more on becoming a client.

Become a Client Plans & Pricing
Call Us: + 1-800-405-0844

Join 100,000+ subscribers

Learn about what technologies are transforming your industry

Gain exclusive perspectives from top industry leaders

Access thousands of data sets and forecasts via our iconic charts

Develop your strategy, empower your teams, and win new business

Geographies

Insider Intelligence

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

11 Times SquareNew York, NY 100361-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

* Copyright © 2023 
Insider Intelligence Inc. All Rights Reserved.