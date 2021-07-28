Financial Services Market Research
Make smarter business decisions using data-driven market research on the technologies, trends, and market opportunities underlying how consumers and businesses manage their money, borrow, and make payments.
Financial Services Reports
After applying our rigorous proprietary methodology, we examine the banking, payments, fintech, and commerce enablement industries with a 360-degree perspective. The reports we produce range from high-level overviews of the trends, forces, and players affecting the industry, to product and company rankings and comparisons.
Financial Services Statistics & Charts
Each chart tells a story in a way that is easy to digest and provides a deeper understanding of a given Financial Services topic.
Projected acceptability of cryptocurrencies as a legal means of transaction by 2031 according to US adults
Financial Services Forecasts
Financial Services forecasts offer interactive projections with more than 10,000 proprietary metrics on emerging trends, market changes, and consumer behavior in the banking, payments, fintech, and commerce enablement industries.
Frequently Asked Questions
What topics does Financial Services research cover?
Our scope of coverage includes but is not limited to:
Banking
- Banking-as-a-service
- Neobanks
- Open Banking
- Artificial Intelligence
- Mobile Banking
- Online Banking
- Branch Transformation
- Digital Account Opening
Payments
- Emerging Payments
- Real-Time Payments
- Payments Security
- Mobile Wallets
- Digital P2P
- B2B payments
- Card Controls
- POS/mPOS
Fintech
- Insurtech
- Blockchain
- Personal Finance Management
- Robo Advisors
- Regtech
- Alternative Lending
- Big Tech in Financial Services
Commerce Enablement
- Payments Gateways
- Omnichannel Commerce
- Social Commerce
- Cashierless Checkout
- POS Financing
- Voice Shopping
Where do you source your Financial Services data?
Our research team pulls from more than 3,000 sources that we aggregate, filter, organize, and analyze before distilling the pertinent data down into our reports, charts, and forecasts. A sampling of our Financial Services sources include:
- Bank of America
- Barclays
- Bloomberg
- CB Insights
- Credit Suisse
- JPMorgan Chase
- Piper Sandler
- RBC Capital Markets
- The Financial Times
- US Federal Reserve
What are the most important Financial Services metrics?
Our research dives into dozens of Financial Services metrics, including but not limited to:
- Mobile Phone Banking Users, by Generation
- Digital Banking User Penetration, by Age
- Total Banking/IT Technology Expenses, by Company
- Financial Services Industry Ad Spending, US
- P2P Personal Lending Volume, US
- In-Store Payments, US
Is Financial Services research only for finance professionals?
Not at all! While we craft our research with the goal of serving industry professionals, the depth and breadth of our coverage has something for everyone who touches Financial Services. Here's a sample of who benefits from our eMarketer coverage:
- Heads of strategy and innovation looking to size up new markets, understand which business models are working, and stay ahead of upcoming regulations.
- Marketing executives interested in forward-looking figures on industry advertising spend, social media usage, demographics, and changing consumer attitudes.
- Customer experience professionals seeking industry-specific best practices and a baseline for consumers’ evolving expectations.
- Sales organizations looking to stay at the forefront of digital transformation by understanding industry market trends, consumer pain points, and use cases.
- Tech and product teams leading R&D on what product tools, features, and devices consumers are adopting, and where to invest to enhance your company’s offerings.
- Executives looking for data and insights to frame their decision-making.
Find out why Insider Intelligence is right for your business
