All Topics

Health

Technology is transforming every aspect of healthcare, creating opportunities and challenges for healthcare providers, payers, and tech players. Our research analyzes the aspects of healthcare poised to completely change in the next decade.

Health Reports

Our Health reports focus on AI, machine learning, and other technologies – and how they’re changing the way patients, providers, and payers interact and allocate resources. Topics include the changing consumer behavior and attitudes towards the delivery of healthcare services, emerging disruptors in the healthcare provider space, and technology adoption to keep costs down and improve patient outcomes. We give product, strategy and innovation teams the data and insights they need to reimagine the patient journey, drive cost efficiencies and revenues, and re-allocate resources to increase engagement.

Digital Health
The Healthcare Interoperability Report
Digital Health
The Social Determinants of Health
Telehealth
The Remote Patient Monitoring Report
Health Statistics & Charts

Our iconic charts leverage our proprietary data and more than 3,000 third-party sources to provide you with quick takeaways on the most important industry trends and topics. Each chart tells a story in a way that is easy to digest and provides a deeper understanding of a given Health topic.

Health
Biggest focus for the health IT industry according to US healthcare chief information officers
Digital Health
Technologies that are important for patient care according to US clinicians
Mobile Health
Coronavirus Impact: US smartphone users who use their smartphone for select health/fitness activities
Health Forecasts & Benchmarks

Health forecasts offer interactive projections with more than 10,000 proprietary metrics on emerging trends, market changes, and consumer behavior in the pharmaceutical, telehealth, and digital therapeutics industries. Our forecasts and benchmarks will help you in plan for the future by informing your campaigns and strategies with key data points on the upcoming years.

Health
Retail & Ecommerce Sales, US
Health
US Retail Ecommerce Sales, by Product Category
Health
B2B Ad Spending, US
Health
Healthcare & Pharma Industry Ad Spending, US
Health
Amazon, US
Frequently Asked Questions

What topics does Health research cover?

Our scope of coverage includes but is not limited to:

  • Consumer Behavior Trends
  • Social Determinants of Health
  • Retail Health
  • Primary Care Disruptors
  • Online Pharmacy
  • Commercial Payers
  • Bundled Payments
  • Value-Based Care
  • Medicare and Medicare Advantage
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Machine Learning
  • Digital Therapeutics
  • Smart Hospitals
  • Medication Compliance
  • Wearables
Where do you source your Health data?

Our research team pulls from more than 3,000 sources that we aggregate, filter, organize, and analyze before distilling the pertinent data down into our reports, charts, and forecasts. A sampling of our Health sources include:

  • American Medical Association (AMA)
  • dotHealth
  • Healthline
  • MobiHealthNews
  • National Center for Health Statistics
  • Rock Health
See what makes Insider Intelligence data the most reliable in the industry
What are the most important Health metrics?

Our research dives into dozens of Health metrics, including but not limited to:

  • Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems / Electronic Medical Record (EMR) System Number of Facilities
  • Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems / Electronic Medical Record (EMR) System Spending
  • Healthcare Cloud Spending
  • Healthcare Patients by Walk-In Facility
  • Remote Patient Monitoring Users
  • Telemedicine Users
Is Health research only for healthcare professionals?

Not at all! While we craft our research with the goal of serving industry professionals, the depth and breadth of our coverage has something for everyone who touches the healthcare industry. Here's a sample of who benefits from our Health coverage:

  • Heads of strategy and innovation looking to size up new markets, understand which business models are working, and stay ahead of upcoming regulations.
  • Sales organizations looking to stay at the forefront of digital transformation by understanding industry market trends, consumer pain points, and use cases.
  • Tech and product teams leading R&D on what product tools, features, and devices consumers and healthcare providers are adopting, and where to invest to enhance your company’s offerings.
  • Executives looking for data and insights to frame their decision-making.

