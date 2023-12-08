Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Explore our Research →

Affiliate Marketing Industry KPIs and Benchmarks .

Affiliate marketing has undergone a significant transformation, emerging as a pivotal tool for marketers seeking to maximize their reach, optimize ROI, and enhance their brand’s reputation. This performance-based marketing approach has become increasingly prominent due to its cost-effectiveness, ensuring that marketers only pay for concrete results such as sales, leads, or clicks. This financial efficiency has made it an attractive option, especially in a dynamic and competitive advertising landscape. Additionally, affiliate marketing’s scalability has enabled brands to expand their audiences and reach by leveraging the diverse traffic and influence of thousands of affiliates across various platforms and niches. This versatility has further cemented its role in the marketer toolkit, while its data-driven nature has allowed marketers to fine-tune their strategies by tracking and measuring performance with precision. Marketers also benefit from the positive word-of-mouth and social proof generated by affiliates and their dedicated followers, enhancing brand reputation and credibility. Affiliate marketing has proven to be a versatile and effective marketing strategy, offering marketers a cost-effective, scalable, data-driven, and trustworthy approach to reaching their goals.

Insider Intelligence KPIs

Why These KPIs Matter

Affiliate marketing has become an invaluable asset for marketers, providing data-driven precision for strategy fine-tuning while positive word-of-mouth and social proof from affiliates enhance brand reputation. Affiliate marketing stands as a versatile, cost-effective, scalable, and trustworthy strategy for marketers to achieve their objectives.

List of available brick-and-mortar metrics
MetricKPI SourceData SlicesGeographyCadence
Social affiliate salesCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual
Social affiliate ordersCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual
Social affiliate clicksCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual
Social affiliate conversion rateCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual
Instagram affiliate impression per follower rateCaptiv8Overall, by format, and by follower countUSAnnual
Instagram affiliate reachCaptiv8Overall, by format, and by follower countUSAnnual
Instagram affiliate view rateCaptiv8Overall, by format, and by follower countUSAnnual
Instagram affiliate engagement rateCaptiv8Overall, by format, and by follower countUSAnnual
Social affiliate view rateCaptiv8By platformUSAnnual
Social affiliate engagement rateCaptiv8By platformUSAnnual
TikTok affiliate view rateCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual
TikTok affiliate engagement rateCaptiv8By follower countUSAnnual

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
