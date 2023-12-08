Audio and Podcast Marketing Industry KPIs and Benchmarks .
Insider Intelligence projects that US podcast ad spending will reach over $2 billion by the end of 2024, representing nearly one-third of all audio ad spending and holding steady at just over 1% of display ad spending. The expansion of the podcast ad market holds significant importance for both brand and direct-response marketers. Podcasts allow marketers to connect with niche audiences, offering highly targeted demographic outreach. Host-read ads, in particular, provide a personal touch, leveraging the trust between hosts and their listeners. Measurable results, including clickthrough rates and promo code usage, make podcast advertising attractive to direct-response marketers. The format’s long-form content enables marketers to convey in-depth messages and stories. As the podcast market grows, increased popularity and high listener engagement make it an effective platform for building brand loyalty and expanding outreach.
Why These KPIs Matter
The podcast ad market is invaluable for both brand and direct-response marketers. It enables precise targeting, authentic engagement, and measurable results, and it fosters brand loyalty in a rapidly expanding and popular medium.
List of available brick-and-mortar metrics
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data Slices
|Geography
|Cadence
|Podcast ad spend
|Magellan AI
|By industry and by show rank
|US
|Quarterly
|Podcast ad spend growth
|Magellan AI
|Overall
|US
|Monthly/Quarterly
|Average podcast ad spend per new brand advertiser
|Magellan AI
|Overall
|US
|Quarterly
|Average monthly podcast ad spend
|Magellan AI
|By campaign type
|US
|Monthly
|New podcast brand advertisers
|Magellan AI
|Overall, by industry, and by genre
|US
|Quarterly
|Average podcast ad length
|Magellan AI
|Overall
|US
|Quarterly
|Share of podcast ad
|Magellan AI
|By ad length and by ad position
|US
|Quarterly
|Average podcast ad load
|Magellan AI
|Overall, by genre, by episode length, and by show rank
|US
|Quarterly
|Share of podcast and simulcast host read ads
|Magellan AI
|Overall
|US
|Quarterly
|Share of podcast and simulcast ad airtime
|Magellan AI
|Overall
|US
|Quarterly
|Share of podcast and simulcast brand advertisers
|Magellan AI
|By media type and by objective
|US
|Quarterly
|Average podcast and simulcast advertiser renewal rate
|Magellan AI
|By media type and by objective
|US
|Quarterly
|Single advertiser podcast ad count
|Magellan AI
|Overall and by genre
|US
|Quarterly
