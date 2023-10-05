Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
B2B KPIs and Benchmarks.

Across diverse industry sectors, B2B marketing optimization and benchmarking intelligence holds immense value. Much like the gradual growth in US B2B digital ad spending, a number of sectors are experiencing transformative shifts. Traditional media’s diminishing dominance in the space parallels the overall ad spending trend, with B2B traditional ad spending expected to slow to 5.0% YoY growth by 2025, while digital reaches over $14 billion this year and is on pace to represent over 5% of overall digital ad spending. Notably, LinkedIn and Meta reign as top channels in this space, capturing over 37% of B2B digital ad spend in 2023. Display ad spending is also buoyed by B2B video ads and LinkedIn. These insights illuminate the pivotal role of B2B marketing performance KPIs across industries, driving adaptability and competitiveness.

Insider Intelligence KPIs

Why These KPIs Matter

B2B marketing KPIs are indispensable for B2B marketers because they allow for the measurement of campaign success, data-driven decision-making, alignment with business objectives, accountability, efficient resource allocation, benchmarking, ROI assessment, adaptation to market changes, value demonstration to stakeholders, and continuous improvement in marketing strategies.

List of Available Search Marketing KPIs
MetricKPI SourceData slicesCadenceGeography
Programmatic ad spend growthPubMaticBy industryQuarterlyWorldwide
Programmatic percent spendPlace ExchangeBy industryAnnualUS
Email click ratesCampaign MonitorBy industryAnnualWorldwide, US
Email click-to-open ratesCampaign MonitorBy industryAnnualUS
Median monthly social ad CPC EmplifiBy industryQuarterlyAfrica, Asia, Australia, Brazil, Central America, Central Europe, Chile, Colombia, East Asia, Eastern South America, Europe, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Latin America, Mexico, Middle East, North America, Northern Europe, Northern South America, Oceania, Pacific, Singapore, Southeast Asia, Southeastern Europe, Southern Europe, Spain, UK, US, Western Europe, Western South America, Worldwide
Median monthly social ad CTREmplifiBy industryQuarterlyAfrica, Asia, Australia, Brazil, Central America, Central Europe, Chile, Colombia, East Asia, Eastern South America, Europe, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Latin America, Mexico, Middle East, North America, Northern Europe, Northern South America, Oceania, Pacific, Singapore, Southeast Asia, Southeastern Europe, Southern Europe, Spain, UK, US, Western Europe, Western South America, Worldwide
Ecommerce conversion rateSalesforceBy industryQuarterlyAustralia and New Zealand, Asia Pacific and Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, Belgium, Canada, Eastern Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latin America, the Netherlands, Nordics, Spain, UK, US, Worldwide
Ecommerce conversion rate growthCriteoBy industryAnnualUS
Bounce rate (B2B)ContentsquareBy sector AnnualWorldwide
Bounce rate (B2B)ContentsquareBy device and sectorAnnualWorldwide
Scroll rate (B2B)ContentsquareBy sector AnnualWorldwide
New traffic shareContentsquareBy device and sectorAnnualWorldwide
Traffic share (B2B)ContentsquareBy sourceAnnualWorldwide
Traffic share (B2B)ContentsquareBy device and visitor typeAnnualWorldwide
Traffic share (B2B)ContentsquareBy deviceAnnualWorldwide
Time spent per page (B2B)ContentsquareBy sectorAnnualWorldwide
Time spent per session (B2B)ContentsquareBy deviceAnnualWorldwide
Acquisition sourcesContentsquareBy industryAnnualWorldwide
Pageviews per sessionContentsquareBy industryAnnualWorldwide
Pageviews per sessionContentsquareBy device and industryAnnualWorldwide
New and returning customersContentsquareBy industryAnnualWorldwide

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

