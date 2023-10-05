Across diverse industry sectors, B2B marketing optimization and benchmarking intelligence holds immense value. Much like the gradual growth in US B2B digital ad spending, a number of sectors are experiencing transformative shifts. Traditional media’s diminishing dominance in the space parallels the overall ad spending trend, with B2B traditional ad spending expected to slow to 5.0% YoY growth by 2025, while digital reaches over $14 billion this year and is on pace to represent over 5% of overall digital ad spending. Notably, LinkedIn and Meta reign as top channels in this space, capturing over 37% of B2B digital ad spend in 2023. Display ad spending is also buoyed by B2B video ads and LinkedIn. These insights illuminate the pivotal role of B2B marketing performance KPIs across industries, driving adaptability and competitiveness.