Brick-and-Mortar KPIs.

While the growth in ecommerce captures the attention of many retail industry watchers, the reality is that the significant majority of consumer purchases are still made in brick-and-mortar stores. According to Insider Intelligence analysis, 83% of retail sales will occur in brick-and-mortar stores in 2022. And a growing proportion of online sales are being fulfilled in stores, with significant growth in curbside and in-store pickup. Insider Intelligence expects that click-and-collect will account for 9% of online sales in 2022.

The maturation of new measurement approaches is increasingly allowing brick-and-mortar retailers to optimize their performance over time, bringing traffic, conversion, and shopper path metrics originally created for ecommerce measurement into the brick-and-mortar domain. Retailers are excited to bring the level of analytic rigor to each shopping trip that their online counterparts take for granted.