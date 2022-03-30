Brick-and-Mortar KPIs.
While the growth in ecommerce captures the attention of many retail industry watchers, the reality is that the significant majority of consumer purchases are still made in brick-and-mortar stores. According to Insider Intelligence analysis, 83% of retail sales will occur in brick-and-mortar stores in 2022. And a growing proportion of online sales are being fulfilled in stores, with significant growth in curbside and in-store pickup. Insider Intelligence expects that click-and-collect will account for 9% of online sales in 2022.
The maturation of new measurement approaches is increasingly allowing brick-and-mortar retailers to optimize their performance over time, bringing traffic, conversion, and shopper path metrics originally created for ecommerce measurement into the brick-and-mortar domain. Retailers are excited to bring the level of analytic rigor to each shopping trip that their online counterparts take for granted.
Why These KPIs Matter
Together, the brick-and-mortar metrics that we present allow C-level executives, as well as store operations and merchandisers, to understand whether they are gaining or losing ground in driving customers to their stores and optimizing each trip.
Retailers tend to set objectives based on their own historical performance, but external references are critical to understanding whether their performance needs to improve, regardless of improvement from prior periods. In other cases, retailers may find that their performance on a particular metric is substantially better than that of their competitors, which allows them to trumpet their strength or to invest resources elsewhere.
List of available brick-and-mortar metrics
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data Slices
|Geography
|Cadence
|Traffic change, YoY
|Placer.ai
|By retailer type
|US
|Quarterly
|Traffic change, YoY
|RetailNext
|None
|US, by region
|Monthly
|Sales change, YoY
|RetailNext
|None
|US
|Monthly
|Conversion rate change, YoY
|RetailNext
|None
|US
|Monthly
|Average transaction change, YoY
|RetailNext
|None
|US
|Monthly
|Shopper yield growth, YoY
|RetailNext
|None
|US
|Monthly
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.