Display/Programmatic KPIs.

Per Insider Intelligence, display advertising will account for 56% of digital advertising dollars worldwide in 2022. As they grow in size and share, display and social advertising are becoming increasingly complex.

While some advertising—largely premium buys—still runs on sites where there are direct relationships between advertiser and publisher, programmatic advertising, or algorithmically driven ads placed based upon audience and contextual relevance and “always on” bidding between advertisers, is expected, per Insider Intelligence, to account for 90% of US display ad spending in 2022.

This model, however, came with a lack of transparency that required development of a new breed of tech company, able to detect programmatic ads that weren’t delivered to specifications. Compounding these challenges, changes by Google, Meta, and Apple are forcing advertisers to develop new approaches to targeting and collection of data in the interest of consumer privacy—or more cynically, in the interest of creating competitive barriers.

In short, the display and social advertising world is larger, more complex, and more important than ever before. Benchmarks that allow advertisers to compare their own KPIs with the industry are critical to ensure that opportunities aren’t being missed and that resources are allocated properly.

List of Available Display/Programmatic KPIs
Metric KPI Source Data slices Cadence Geography
Display ad viewability IAS Desktop vs. mobile and video vs. display Semiannual Worldwide, by country/region
Display ad brand risk IAS Desktop vs. mobile and video vs. display Semiannual Worldwide, by country/region
Active page dwell time Moat Desktop vs. mobile web Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Fully on screen rates Moat Desktop vs. mobile vs. mobile in-app Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
In-view rates Moat Desktop vs. mobile vs. mobile in-app Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Scroll rates Moat Desktop vs. mobile vs. mobile in-app Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
In-view time Moat Desktop vs. mobile vs. mobile in-app Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Display ad CPC growth Tinuiti Amazon vs. Google, by retail category Quarterly US
Display click growth Tinuiti By ad platform Quarterly US
Ad spend growth Pubmatic By industry Quarterly Worldwide

