Earned media (as opposed to paid media) are brand exposures that accrue for reasons other than paid advertising. Public relations, word of mouth, customer reviews, and social media engagement are the most prominent forms of earned media. Earned media happens organically as customers respond to a brand and its efforts.

When ads are purchased on a social platform (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc.), this is considered paid media. But when consumers engage with a brand in some way—sharing a link, talking about the brand, reading a tweet—this falls into earned media. As such, some of our benchmarking data on Facebook and Instagram falls under our definition of paid advertising, while other key benchmarking metrics on these platforms fall in earned media.

Insider Intelligence KPIs

Why These KPIs Matter

Earned media is generally more difficult to precisely track than paid media, because it often happens in unmeasurable ways, such as word of mouth. But it has exploded in importance as the internet and social media have given fans and detractors a megaphone to share their passions and frustrations.

List of Available Earned/Social Media KPIs
Metric KPI Source Data slices Cadence Geography
Median monthly CPC Emplifi By industry Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Monthly median CTR Emplifi By industry Quarterly Worldwide, by country/egion
Median monthly ad spend Emplifi By industry Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Twitter engagement rate Rival IQ By industry Annual Worldwide
Twitter tweets per week Rival IQ By industry Annual Worldwide
Facebook engagement rates Rival IQ By industry Annual Worldwide
Facebook posts per day Rival IQ By industry Annual Worldwide
Instagram engagement rates Rival IQ By industry Annual Worldwide
Instagram posts per day Rival IQ By industry Annual Worldwide
Social ad spend growth Skai No breakouts Quarterly Worldwide
Social ad impression growth Skai No breakouts Quarterly Worldwide
Social ad click growth Skai No breakouts Quarterly Worldwide
Social ad CPM Skai No breakouts Quarterly Worldwide
Social media share of referrals StatCounter By social media site, by device Monthly Worldwide, by country/region

Insider Intelligence Industry KPIs