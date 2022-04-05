Ecommerce KPIs.

Insider Intelligence has accumulated a rich collection of metrics benchmarking the performance of ecommerce web sites. The Industry KPIs portal contains six subcategories of ecommerce KPIs for benchmarking:

  1. Comparative growth metrics look at year-over-year changes in site traffic, order volume, and sales volume.
  2. Conversion funnel metrics look at conversion rates with data from several sources and also include metrics that contribute to conversion rates, such as shopping cart abandonment and sessions before conversion.
  3. Order dynamics look at the factors that drive order sizes up and down, including average order size, add to cart rate, discount rate, and items per order.
  4. Session engagement metrics look at a variety of measures that evaluate how actively shoppers are engaged in shopping on a site, rather than quickly passing through. Metrics such as time per session and pageviews per session are strong indicators of engagement on the site. Metrics such as bounce rate—the percentage of people who see only one page—are good indicators of home page performance and search engine optimization.
  5. Customer acquisition metrics are those that provide broad context as to how retailers bring traffic to their site, while customer retention metrics look beyond metrics from a single session, to benchmark retailers’ success driving repeat, loyal customers.
  6. Device platform benchmarks provide context for the devices (desktop, mobile, tablet) that shoppers use to buy from retailers.
Insider Intelligence KPIs

Why These KPIs Matter

Together, ecommerce benchmarks provide critical context for retailers—as well as brands selling direct-to-consumer—to assess where they need to focus their efforts given finite resources. A retailer spending significant resources to reduce its shopping cart abandonment rate, for example, could be wasting its money trying to improve a number that is already significantly better than competitors’.

List of Available Comparative Growth KPIs
Metric KPI Source Data slices Cadence Geography
Digital commerce growth Salesforce By retail category Quarterly By region/country
Traffic growth Salesforce By retail category Quarterly By region/country
Order growth Salesforce By retail category, by device type Quarterly By region/country
Conversion Funnel KPIs
Metric KPI Source Data slices Cadence Geography
Conversion rate Contentsquare By industry Annual Worldwide
Conversion rate Dynamic Yield By device Monthly Worldwide, by country/region
Conversion rate Kibo Commerce By device, by OS Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Conversion rate Salesforce By category Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Sessions before conversion Contentsquare By industry Annual Worldwide
Shopping cart abandonment Dynamic Yield By device, by industry Monthly Worldwide, by country/region
Shopping cart abandonment Salesforce By category, by device Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Session Engagement KPIs
Metric KPI Source Data slices Cadence Geography
Bounce rate Contentsquare By device, by industry Annual Worldwide
Content unseen rate Contentsquare By industry Annual Worldwide
Pageviews per session Contentsquare By industry Annual Worldwide
Pageviews per session Kibo Commerce By device, by OS Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Device Platform KPIs
Metric KPI Source Data slices Cadence Geography
Traffic share Contentsquare By device, by industry Annual Worldwide
Traffic share Salesforce By device, by category Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Order share Salesforce By device, by category Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Order Dynamics KPIs
Metric KPI Source Data slices Cadence Geography
Average order value Dynamic Yield By industry Monthly Worldwide, by country/region
Average order value Salesforce By category Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Average order value Kibo Commerce By acquisition channel, by device Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Add-to-cart rate Dynamic Yield By industry Monthly Worldwide, by country/region
Add-to cart-rate Kibo Commerce By device, by OS Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region
Units per transaction Dynamic Yield By device, by industry Monthly Worldwide, by country/region
Average discount rate Salesforce By category Quarterly Worldwide, by country/region

