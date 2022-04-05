Search Marketing KPIs.
Search Advertising is the second largest category of advertising after Display Advertising. In the US, Insider Intelligence expects that Search Advertising spending will reach $97 billion in 2022, compared with $137 billion in Display Ad spending. Search continues to be the customer acquisition channel that delivers the most targeted audiences with specific purchase intent, but its costs per click and costs per acquisition are among the highest in global advertising.
Why These KPIs Matter
Because Search Advertising occurs in a live, competitive auction market with a robust set of technology vendors and agencies, there is intense pressure on search advertisers to bid ever higher and smarter to ensure that their ads are seen by searchers. It is critical that search advertisers understand the broader context around the performance of their own search campaigns by benchmarking their results with the broader market and within their own product categories.
List of Available Search Marketing KPIs
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|Paid search click growth
|Merkle
|Google vs. overall
|Quarterly
|US
|Paid search click growth
|Skai
|No breakouts
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Paid search CPC growth
|Merkle
|Google vs. overall
|Quarterly
|US
|Paid search ad spend growth
|Merkle
|Google vs. overall
|Quarterly
|US
|Paid search ad spend growth
|Skai
|No breakouts
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Paid search ad click-through-rate
|Skai
|No breakouts
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Paid search ad impression growth
|Skai
|No breakouts
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Paid search click-through-rate growth
|Skai
|No breakouts
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Search referral share
|Statcounter
|By browser
|Monthly
|Worldwide, by country/region
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.