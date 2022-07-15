Video Marketing KPIs.
In the US, Insider Intelligence expects that Video ad spending will reach $76 billion in 2022, representing over half of the display advertising spend and nearly one-third of overall digital advertising spend. Digital video advertising has been on a steady upward trajectory thanks to the proliferation of streaming services and premium video platforms. CTV advertising spend alone nearly tripled in the past three years to reach roughly $19 billion in advertiser spend, a trend that has created an entirely new ecosystem of performance optimaization. Key performance indicators are needed to help advertisers navigate the ever-changing TV landscape which has evolved to include all aspects of digital from programmatic advertising to viewing in mobile apps.
Why These KPIs Matter
The video advertising mix is changing with digital elements increasingly making their way into the converged TV viewing reality. The rising prominence of CTV and premium video streaming continue to be a catalysts of growth and accelerate shifts in viewing and the availability of advanced and interactive ad formats, making the need for optimization even more critical.
List of Available Search Marketing KPIs
|Metric
|KPI Source
|Data slices
|Cadence
|Geography
|CTR
|Innovid
|by display ad format, device and video ad duration
|Annual
|Worldwide
|CTR Lift Generated by DCO for Display Ads
|Innovid
|by device
|Annual
|Worldwide
|CTV Growth
|Innovid
|by publisher type
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Engagement
|Innovid
|by video ad format and device
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Global Display Impressions
|Innovid
|by device
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Impression Growth
|Innovid
|by video ad duration
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Overall Video Growth
|Innovid
|by publisher type
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Programmatic CTV Impression Share
|Innovid
|by vertical
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Video Completion Rate VCR
|Innovid
|by video ad duration
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Video Impression Distribution
|Innovid
|by device and region
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Video Impression Share
|Innovid
|by device
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Video Impression Share Growth
|DoubleVerify
|by device
|Annual
|Worldwide
|Visibility on connected TV (CTV)
|DoubleVerify
|No breakouts
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Video viewable rate YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by publisher type
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Video viewable rate YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by industry
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Video viewable rate YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by device
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Video viewable rate
|DoubleVerify
|by publisher type, industry, device and by region and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Video viewable rate YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by region and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Video Completion Rate
|DoubleVerify
|by device and quartile
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Video audible rate
|DoubleVerify
|by device and quartile
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Share of Video Impressions
|DoubleVerify
|by device and region
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Share of fraud/SIVT violation rate
|DoubleVerify
|by device and type, and region and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Programmatic block rate
|DoubleVerify
|No breakouts
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Display viewable rate
|DoubleVerify
|by region and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Display viewable rate YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by region and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by region and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Authentic rate YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by format, region and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Authentic rate
|DoubleVerify
|by format, region and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Keyword vs inappropriate content share of brand suitability violations
|DoubleVerify
|No breakouts
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Fraud/SIVT rate growth
|DoubleVerify
|by publisher type, device, industry, and by region and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Fraud/SIVT rate on mobile app video
|DoubleVerify
|No breakouts
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate display and video YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by device
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate display and video
|DoubleVerify
|by device
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate
|DoubleVerify
|by publisher type, industry and by region
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Fraud/SIVT violation rate growth
|DoubleVerify
|by industry
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Display time in view in seconds YoY Growth
|DoubleVerify
|by device
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Display time in view in seconds
|DoubleVerify
|by device
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by publisher type, industry, region and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Brand suitability violation rate
|DoubleVerify
|by publisher type, industry, region and country
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Brand suitability incident rate YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by region and device
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Brand suitability block rate YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by region and by device
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Authentic rate YoY growth
|DoubleVerify
|by industry and format
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Audible and in view on completion rate
|FreeWheel
|by device and region
|Annual
|Worldwide, by country/region
|Share of ad views
|FreeWheel
|by distribution platform
|Semiannual
|US
|Programmatic ad view YoY growth
|FreeWheel
|No breakouts
|Semiannual
|US
|Content composition
|FreeWheel
|by format
|Semiannual
|US
|Audience targeted campaign YoY growth
|FreeWheel
|No breakouts
|Semiannual
|US
|Audience targeted campaigns
|FreeWheel
|No breakouts
|Semiannual
|US
|Ad views
|FreeWheel
|by transaction type
|Semiannual
|US
|Ad view growth
|FreeWheel
|by transaction type
|Semiannual
|US
|Ad view composition
|Extreme Reach
|by vertical, device and by CTV device
|Semiannual
|US
|Average time spent in seconds by ad length
|Extreme Reach
|by ad length
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Average video completion rate
|Extreme Reach
|No breakouts
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Average time spent in seconds by ad length
|Extreme Reach
|by media type
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Video ad impressions
|Extreme Reach
|by ad length
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Video ad impressions
|Extreme Reach
|by device and media type
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Video completion rate
|Extreme Reach
|by ad length, device and media type
|Quarterly
|Worldwide
|Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) CPM
|Insider Intelligence
|By industry
|Annual
|US
|Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) CPM
|Insider Intelligence
|By platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) CPM growth
|Insider Intelligence
|By platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) impressions
|Insider Intelligence
|By platform
|Quarterly
|US
|Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) impression growth
|Insider Intelligence
|By platform
|Quarterly
|US
|YouTube CPM
|Insider Intelligence
|Overall
|Quarterly
|US
|YouTube impressions
|Insider Intelligence
|Overall
|Quarterly
|US
