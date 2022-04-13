Source Profile: American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).
ACSI was spun out of the University of Michigan, which has been tracking customer satisfaction quarterly since 1994. ACSI tracks satisfaction by company, by sector (10 economic sectors), and by industry (47 industries), providing a macroeconomic barometer for policymakers, as well as tactical benchmarking for manufacturers of products and providers of services to consumers.
We value ACSI’s data for a lot of reasons: Continuous tracking since 1994 provides valuable historical context. Industry benchmarks allow industry leaders to continuously assess performance against expectations set in other sectors. Monthly granularity provides a detailed barometer that allows companies to understand the impact of specific events and initiatives on customer satisfaction.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
ACSI surveys approximately 350,000 consumers annually about their satisfaction with goods and services, providing measures of customer satisfaction within a competitive sector, as well as across non-competitive sectors. The foundational questions ask about overall satisfaction, performance against expectations, and performance against “ideal.” Scores can range between zero and 100 based on the answers to these questions.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Customer Satisfaction Index
|Customer satisfaction is an indexed score from zero to 100
