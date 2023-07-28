Source Profile: AppsFlyer.

AppsFlyer empowers businesses with robust data and analytics solutions for mobile app attribution, measurement, and fraud detection. Clients can accurately track and attribute app installations and user activities to specific marketing campaigns and sources, gaining insights into the effectiveness of their user acquisition strategies. With advanced analytics capabilities, businesses can delve into user behavior, engagement, and in-app events, enabling them to optimize app performance and enhance the user experience. AppsFlyer’s fraud detection algorithms help protect businesses from mobile ad fraud, safeguarding their ad spend and ensuring accurate attribution. Additionally, the platform facilitates deep linking and universal linking strategies, enabling seamless user experiences and improving conversion rates.

We highly value AppsFlyer’s comprehensive mobile app analytics and attribution platform, which empower app marketers with robust measurement and analytics capabilities to gain insights into user behavior, engagement, and in-app events; optimize user acquisition strategies; boost conversions; and achieve industry-leading ROI.