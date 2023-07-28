Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Source Profile: AppsFlyer.

AppsFlyer provides businesses with comprehensive mobile app analytics and attribution solutions, including measurement, fraud detection, deep linking, in-app marketing, audience segmentation, and user behavior insights.

Insider Intelligence Metric

AppsFlyer empowers businesses with robust data and analytics solutions for mobile app attribution, measurement, and fraud detection. Clients can accurately track and attribute app installations and user activities to specific marketing campaigns and sources, gaining insights into the effectiveness of their user acquisition strategies. With advanced analytics capabilities, businesses can delve into user behavior, engagement, and in-app events, enabling them to optimize app performance and enhance the user experience. AppsFlyer’s fraud detection algorithms help protect businesses from mobile ad fraud, safeguarding their ad spend and ensuring accurate attribution. Additionally, the platform facilitates deep linking and universal linking strategies, enabling seamless user experiences and improving conversion rates.

We highly value AppsFlyer’s comprehensive mobile app analytics and attribution platform, which empower app marketers with robust measurement and analytics capabilities to gain insights into user behavior, engagement, and in-app events; optimize user acquisition strategies; boost conversions; and achieve industry-leading ROI.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

AppsFlyer’s data is based on users who installed during the referenced quarter of the collection year. To maintain anonymity and ensure data aggregation, all results are derived from fully anonymous and aggregated data. Stringent volume thresholds and methodologies are adhered to uphold statistical validity, and only slicers that meet these criteria are considered for inclusion. Additionally, all metrics presented reflect averages per app after the exclusion of statistical outliers. The categorization of apps is based on the App IQ taxonomy provided by data.ai.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIs in the Portal (KPI)KPI Definition
Mobile and app (within marketing metrics)App installs The average number of app downloads per app
Mobile and app (within marketing metrics)Non-organic installs The average number of non-organic (marketing-driven) app installs per app
Mobile and app (within marketing metrics)Paid remarketing conversions The average number of remarketing conversions per app , counted when a user clicks on a remarketing ad and opens the app
Mobile and app (within marketing metrics)Paid vs. organic install share The percentage of installs divided between installs that AppsFlyer attributed to a marketing source (non-organic) and installs for which no marketing source was found (organic)
Mobile and app (within marketing metrics)Daily retention rates The share of users who install the app then open the app on a specific day after the install
Mobile and app (within marketing metrics)Uninstall rate The percentage of users who uninstalled the app within 30 days of install
Mobile and app (within marketing metrics)Cost per install The cost in USD that an advertiser pays a publisher for delivering a single non-organic install
Mobile and app (within marketing metrics)App install ad spend The average budget an app spends on user acquisition in USD
Mobile and app (within marketing metrics)Install-to-purchase conversion rate The percentage of users who made at least one in-app purchase within 30 days of install
Mobile and app (within marketing metrics)ATT (App Tracking Transparency) opt-in rate The share of iOS 14.5+ users who allowed “tracking” via the ATT prompt

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
