Source Profile: BrightLine.

BrightLine empowers advertisers in the connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) space with a comprehensive suite of data-driven advertising solutions. Its offerings include verified impressions to combat fraud, a range of data-driven ad formats, and robust attribution and outcome measurement tools. These services enable clients to create, deliver, and optimize interactive and personalized CTV and OTT ads, ultimately enhancing audience engagement and campaign effectiveness.

BrightLine provides advertisers in the CTV and OTT space with an array of data-driven advertising solutions. Its offerings encompass verified impressions to mitigate fraud, a diverse range of data-centric ad formats, and robust tools for tracking attribution and campaign outcomes. These services enable clients to craft, deliver, and refine interactive and personalized CTV and OTT ads, ultimately elevating audience engagement and the efficacy of ad campaigns. We appreciate BrightLine’s solutions, which empower advertisers to combat fraud, create innovative ad formats, and measure campaign impact effectively in the CTV and OTT landscape. Its comprehensive suite of data-driven advertising tools and capabilities streamlines ad campaign management, leading to increased engagement and more successful outcomes for advertisers.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

BrightLine’s benchmark data is comprised of internal ad impressions data delivered on connected TV (CTV) devices throughout the reporting period. Impression-level key metrics such as engagement rates, earned time, and selection rates are compiled at the campaign-level and then averaged across campaigns. Only campaigns with a minimum of 100,000 impressions are included in the data set.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Video KPIsCTV average engagement per impressionThe proportion of impressions where a user actively pushes a button on their remote to make a selection on an interactive ad on CTV
Video KPIsCTV average earned timeThe amount of time in seconds that users spend with an image or video ad after actively expanding the ad unit
Video KPIsCTV average selection rateThe proportion of impressions where a user actively selects a preference of an ad to watch

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

