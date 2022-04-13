Source Profile: Campaign Monitor.
Campaign Monitor is a marketing service technology provider focused on building, automating, analyzing, and optimizing email campaigns to be delivered online and via mobile devices. It focuses principally on small-to-medium sized businesses across a wide variety of industries, including retail, automotive, financial services, travel, and others. Campaign Monitor delivers email to customers in 171 countries.
We value Campaign Monitor’s quarterly granularity, recency (the latest data covers 2021), and breakout of a wide breadth of categories in addition to retail.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
In its analysis of 2021 email campaigns across its customer base, Campaign Monitor looked at the results of 100 billion emails cut by 21 industries. Campaign Monitor cautions that changes from Apple in 2021—with the release of iOS 15—will inflate open rates for all email marketers, as Apple users adopt Mail Privacy Protection (MPP), which precludes marketers’ ability to see whether emails were opened or not. As such, time series comparisons will become less reliable as indicators of campaign performance.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Email bounce rate
|Percent of emails that could not be delivered due to server or spam issues
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Email click rate
|The percent of emails that elicit a click from the recipient
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Email click-to-open rate
|The percent of opened emails that elicit a click from the recipient
