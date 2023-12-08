Source Profile: Captiv8.

Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

Fewer US financial institutions are willing to offer student loans

Article |
 Dec 8, 2023

Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales fell below our June forecast

Article |
 Dec 8, 2023

Amazon and IPG Mediabrands strike a three-year video advertising deal

Article |
 Dec 8, 2023

3 ad channels bolstering the growth of the US ad market

Article |
 Dec 8, 2023

Despite a reduction in ad inventory, the market for TV and CTV ad spending will grow by billions

Article |
 Dec 8, 2023

Programmatic ad spend has gotten more diverse and mobile-dominated

Article |
 Dec 7, 2023

Holiday season check-in: How Q4 is going and what that means for the rest of the year

Article |
 Dec 7, 2023

People are watching longer TikToks. What does that mean for competition with YouTube?

Article |
 Dec 7, 2023

How deal-seeking, digital grocery shopping, and other 2023 trends shaped ecommerce in 5 charts

Article |
 Dec 7, 2023

Preparing for open banking, US financial institutions make strategic plays

Article |
 Dec 6, 2023
Explore our Research →

Products

Insider Intelligence delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More
Analyst Access Program
Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.
Learn More

About Insider Intelligence

Our goal at Insider Intelligence is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how Insider Intelligence came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about Insider Intelligence.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past events, recent podcasts, and other featured resources.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to eMarketer's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More

Source Profile: Captiv8.

Captiv8 is a leading influencer marketing platform with a powerful software offering that allows marketers to identify influencers, monitor real-time performance, and manage payments. The platform provides tailored support, creative input, and AI-driven insights for impactful results.

Insider Intelligence Metric

Captiv8 is a leading influencer marketing platform that provides marketers and advertisers with a software that empowers marketers to discover influential creators, track campaign performance in real time, and manage creator payments while boosting content through paid channels. Captiv8’s award-winning services offer strategic support, creative input, execution, and reporting, providing flexibility to clients based on their specific needs. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning to offer meaningful insights, predictive analytics, and exclusive data, enabling better influencer experiences. Through industry partnerships, Captiv8 ensures clients have access to cutting-edge solutions and data across social media channels. Additionally, marketers can leverage social commerce and affiliate campaigns to track revenue and simplify paid content amplification, thereby delivering a comprehensive and indispensable tool for effective influencer marketing campaigns.

We appreciate Captiv8’s industry-leading software and AI-driven insights, which provide marketers with the means to unearth influential creators, monitor campaign performance in real time, and make informed data-driven decisions. Through a holistic data offering and strategic industry collaborations, Captiv8 equips marketers with the necessary resources to attain precise results and amplify the impact of their influencer marketing campaigns.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Captiv8’s data is based on the analysis of 75,000 posts across major social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook to ensure a representative sample. The data covers over 8,000 affiliates from global lifestyle brands. For the 2023 Affiliate Influencer Marketing Benchmark report, data was collected and analyzed from October 1, 2022, to October 14, 2023, and categorized by select content types, including videos, stories, carousels, images, shares, and text. Impression rates, percentage reach, view rates, and engagement rates were extracted for each post. All data collection and analysis adhered to privacy regulations and ethical guidelines. Personal information was anonymized, and all findings were aggregated to ensure confidentiality.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate salesSales or revenues generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate ordersOrders generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate clicksClicks generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate conversion rateThe percentage of clicks generated by social influencer efforts, including generating traffic or leads (through affiliate links) to the company’s website that also result in completed orders or purchases
Affiliate MarketingInstagram affiliate impression per follower rateThe number of affiliate-generated views that a specific post or piece of content received over a specific period of time on Instagram
Affiliate MarketingInstagram affiliate reachThe percentage of followers and viewers from an affiliate influencer’s audience that is exposed to the affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on Instagram
Affiliate MarketingInstagram affiliate view rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that views an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on Instagram
Affiliate MarketingInstagram affiliate engagement rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that interacts with an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on Instagram; this includes likes, comments, and shares
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate view rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that views an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on a social media platform
Affiliate MarketingSocial affiliate engagement rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that interacts with an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on a social media platform; this includes likes, comments, and shares
Affiliate MarketingTikTok affiliate view rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that views an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on TikTok
Affiliate MarketingTikTok affiliate engagement rateThe percentage of an affiliate influencer’s audience that interacts with an affilliate influencer’s campaign or post on TikTok; includes likes, comments, and shares

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
Insider Intelligence Industry KPIs

Geographies

Insider Intelligence

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

One Liberty Plaza9th FloorNew York, NY 100061-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

* Copyright © 2023 
Insider Intelligence Inc. All Rights Reserved.