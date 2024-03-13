Source Profile: CommerceIQ.
CommerceIQ is a leading retail software platform empowering brands to excel in retail ecommerce on platforms like Amazon, Walmart.com, and Instacart. Its unified platform utilizes machine learning and automation, enhancing marketing, supply chain, and sales operations. With features such as automated marketing campaign management, data-driven insights, optimized advertising spend, competitive intelligence, and supply chain optimization, CommerceIQ enables brands to capture market share profitably.
CommerceIQ empowers brands to thrive in the competitive landscape of online retail by providing a comprehensive suite of solutions. Through cutting-edge tools and features, CommerceIQ automates marketing campaigns, streamlining processes and boosting efficiency across diverse ecommerce platforms. The platform’s commitment to data-driven insights ensures that marketing decisions are well-informed, leveraging real-time and historical data to understand customer behavior and optimize campaign performance. CommerceIQ further aids brands in maximizing their advertising ROI by offering optimized advertising spend solutions through advanced algorithms and data analysis.
We value CommerceIQ’s competitive intelligence features, which enable businesses to monitor competitor activities, pricing strategies, and market trends. Beyond marketing, CommerceIQ addresses supply chain and inventory optimization, helping clients enhance operational efficiency, prevent stockouts, and deliver an improved customer experience, ultimately driving sales growth for brands navigating the complexities of the ecommerce landscape.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
CommerceIQ’s data was collected and analyzed from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023. The dataset encompasses all active brands utilizing the CommerceIQ platform during this timeframe, with a total of 2,200 active brands. Only brands active during the two-year timeframe were considered for this analysis, ensuring a comprehensive and consistent dataset for analysis.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Ecommerce
|Amazon Indexed Ordered Revenue
|The total revenue from Amazon, indexed to December 2022.
|Ecommerce
|Amazon Indexed Ordered Units
|The total number of units sold to Amazon, indexed to December 2022.
|Ecommerce
|Amazon Indexed Glance Views
|The number of glance views on all product pages, indexed to December 2022
|Ecommerce
|Amazon Replenishable Out of Stock (Rep OOS)
|The percentage of total unavailable glance views across all ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Number) out of the total glance views.
|Ecommerce
|Amazon Average Selling Price (ASP)
|Calculated as ordered revenue divided by ordered units.
|Ecommerce
|Amazon Conversion Rate
|The number of ordered units divided by glance views.
|Ecommerce
|Amazon Gross Margin Unit Percentage
|Calculated as shipped revenue minus shipped cost of goods sold (COGS), divided by shipped revenue.
|Ecommerce
|Amazon Indexed Revenue Loss Due to OOS
|The revenue lost in the selected time period due to ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Number) not being available for sale, indexed to December 2022.
|Ecommerce
|Amazon Indexed On Hand Inventory
|The latest units available at Amazon as reported in the Retail Analytics in the Inventory report on Amazon Vendor Central (AVC), indexed to December 2022.
|Retail Media
|Amazon Indexed Ad Spend
|The total ad spend, indexed to December 2022.
|Retail Media
|Amazon Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)
|The total revenues attributed to ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns.
|Retail Media
|Amazon Cost per Click (CPC)
|The total advertising cost divided by the number of clicks.
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.