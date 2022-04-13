Source Profile: Contentsquare.
Contentsquare is a web analytics company, focused on working with retailers in desktop and mobile environments.
We value Contentsquare’s rich offering of metrics, which include widely reported metrics (conversion rate and bounce rate, for example), as well as some rarely reported benchmarks, such as Content unseen rate.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Contentsquare analyzed data from more than 900 global brands (principally retailers and brands) during 2020, studying interactions on desktop, mobile, tablet, and mobile apps. Its client base is significant, including both small and large brands.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Acquisition sources
|The share of visits to retail sites by acquisition source (social, email, search, direct-to-site, etc.)
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Bounce rate
|The percent of site visits that that are abandoned after one pageview
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Content unseen rate
|The percent of pages that are unseen by at least 95%of site visitors
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Conversion rate
|The percent of visits that end with a purchase
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Pageviews per session
|The average number of pages viewed per session
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Traffic share by device
|Percent of visits to the site, by desktop, mobile, and tablet
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Sessions before conversion
|The average number of sessions that occur on retail websites before a purchase is made (only among those who purchase)
