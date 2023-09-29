Source Profile: Criteo.

Criteo provides an extensive array of specialized products designed to address a wide spectrum of client objectives. These offerings include tools for precision targeting of high-intent audiences, optimizing campaigns, and conducting thorough impact assessments across both online and offline sales. These capabilities result in the delivery of personalized and highly relevant advertisements, significantly enhancing campaign performance. Moreover, Criteo offers a transparent and all-encompassing attribution model that comprehensively evaluates campaign impact, taking into account both online and offline sales.

