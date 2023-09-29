Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Source Profile: Criteo.

Criteo is a marketing technology company specializing in marketing solutions and retail media for commerce companies. Its range of products and services enables clients to connect with their target audience throughout the entire customer journey, from awareness to conversion.

Insider Intelligence Metric

Criteo provides an extensive array of specialized products designed to address a wide spectrum of client objectives. These offerings include tools for precision targeting of high-intent audiences, optimizing campaigns, and conducting thorough impact assessments across both online and offline sales. These capabilities result in the delivery of personalized and highly relevant advertisements, significantly enhancing campaign performance. Moreover, Criteo offers a transparent and all-encompassing attribution model that comprehensively evaluates campaign impact, taking into account both online and offline sales.

We value Criteo’s array of tailored solutions that aids retailers and publishers in monetizing their traffic and data, and measuring commerce outcomes throughout the purchase journey by providing tools for targeting high-intent audiences, campaign optimization, and thorough impact measurement on both online and offline sales.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Criteo’s measurement methodology encompasses traffic volume management, strict limitations, and quality assurance techniques. Criteo utilizes General Invalid Traffic Detection (GIVT) to filter nonhuman traffic from reported impressions and clicks, while click measurement methodology focuses on “”In-Unit Clicks,”” which represent user-initiated actions on advertisements. Impressions are counted when a placement or product begins rendering on the retailer’s page, with guidelines and periodic testing in place. The company implements click limits, click staleness checks, and proprietary user frequency caps to enhance data quality while performing upfront filtration, including blocklists and industry-standard techniques, and employ activity-based filtration based on user event and activity frequency to assess commercial intent and traffic quality.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Retail Media KPIsEcommerce conversion rate growthThe percentage change in ecommerce sales transactions as a percentage of ecommerce traffic over time
Ecommerce KPIsAverage order value growthThe order amount spent by the shopper
Ecommerce KPIsIndexed average order valueTotal revenue divided by total number of orders as compared with a base time period
Ecommerce KPIsIndexed conversion rateThe percentage of completed outcomes compared to the clicks that occurred as compared with a base time period
Ecommerce KPIsIndexed online revenueOnline revenues as compared with a base time period
Ecommerce KPIsIndexed online salesOnline sales as compared with a base time period
Ecommerce KPIsOnline revenue growthThe percentage change in online revenues over time
Ecommerce KPIsOnline sales growthThe percentage change in online sales transactions over time

