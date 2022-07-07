Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Source Profile: DoubleVerify.

DoubleVerify is a digital media measurement, data, and analytics company concerned with ad verification, media quality and authentication for brands, publishers and platforms.

Insider Intelligence Metric

We value DoubleVerify’s robust regional and device coverage of verified impressions across desktop, mobile web, mobile app and CTV, as well as an emphasis on brand safety and brand suitability.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

DoubleVerify’s Global Insights Report looks at media quality and performance trends from more than a trillion impressions, delivered in 80 markets, across 2,100+ brands. The Global Insights Report provides a market-by-market analysis for North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC of video and display impressions measured year-over-year (YoY) across desktop and mobile web, mobile app and CTV.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Video KPIsVisibility on connected TV (CTV)Visibility on CTV is provided by DoubleVerify, indicating how long a CTV ad is played, whether all ad pixels were displayed on the screen and whether the ad pauses when the TV screen is turned off.
Video KPIsVideo viewable rate YoY growthVideo viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type.
Video KPIsVideo viewable rate YoY growthVideo viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.
Video KPIsVideo viewable rate YoY growthVideo viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
Video KPIsVideo viewable rateVideo viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type.
Video KPIsVideo viewable rateVideo viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.
Video KPIsVideo viewable rateVideo viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
Video KPIsVideo viewable rate YoY GrowthVideo viewable rate YoY Growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
Video KPIsVideo viewable rateVideo viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
Video KPIsVideo completion rateVideo completion rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and quartile.
Video KPIsVideo audible rateVideo audible rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and quartile.
Video KPIsShare of Video ImpressionsShare of video impressions is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and region.
Video KPIsShare of fraud/SIVT violation rateShare of fraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and type.
Video KPIsShare of fraud/SIVT violation rateShare of fraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
Video KPIsProgrammatic block rateProgrammatic block rate is provided by DoubleVerify.
Video KPIsDisplay viewable rateDisplay viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
Video KPIsDisplay viewable rate YoY growthDisplay viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
Video KPIsBrand suitability violation rate YoY growthBrand suitability violation rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
Video KPIsBrand suitability violation rateBrand suitability violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
Video KPIsAuthentic rate YoY growthAuthentic rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by format, region and country.
Video KPIsAuthentic rateAuthentic rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by format, region and country.
Video KPIsKeyword vs inappropriate content share of brand suitability violationsKeyword vs inappropriate content share of brand suitability violations is provided by DoubleVerify.
Video KPIsFraud/SIVT rate growthFraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.
Video KPIsFraud/SIVT rate growthFraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type, region and country.
Video KPIsFraud/SIVT rate growthFraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device, region and country.
Video KPIsFraud/SIVT rate growthFraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry, region and country.
Video KPIsFraud/SIVT rate on mobile app videoFraud/SIVT rate on mobile app video is provided by DoubleVerify.
Video KPIsFraud/SIVT violation rate display and video YoY growthFraud/SIVT violation rate display and video YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
Video KPIsFraud/SIVT violation rate display and videoFraud/SIVT violation rate display and video is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
Video KPIsFraud/SIVT violation rateFraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region.
Video KPIsFraud/SIVT violation rateFraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type.
Video KPIsFraud/SIVT violation rateFraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.
Video KPIsFraud/SIVT violation rate growthFraud/SIVT violation rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.
Video KPIsDisplay time in view in seconds YoY GrowthDisplay time in view in seconds YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
Video KPIsDisplay time in view in secondsDisplay time in view in seconds is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
Video KPIsBrand suitability violation rate YoY growthBrand suitability violation rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry, region and country.
Video KPIsBrand suitability violation rateBrand suitability violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry region and country.
Video KPIsBrand suitability violation rate YoY growthBrand suitability violation rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type, region and country.
Video KPIsBrand suitability violation rateBrand suitability violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type region and country.
Video KPIsBrand suitability incident rate YoY growthBrand suitability incident rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region.
Video KPIsBrand suitability incident rate YoY growthBrand suitability incident rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
Video KPIsBrand suitability block rate YoY growthBrand suitability block rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region.
Video KPIsBrand suitability block rate YoY growthBrand suitability block rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.
Video KPIsAuthentic rate YoY growthAuthentic rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry and format.
Video KPIsAudible and in view on completion rateAudible and in view on completion rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and region.

