Source Profile: DoubleVerify.

Category KPI KPI Definition

Video KPIs Visibility on connected TV (CTV) Visibility on CTV is provided by DoubleVerify, indicating how long a CTV ad is played, whether all ad pixels were displayed on the screen and whether the ad pauses when the TV screen is turned off.

Video KPIs Video viewable rate YoY growth Video viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type.

Video KPIs Video viewable rate YoY growth Video viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.

Video KPIs Video viewable rate YoY growth Video viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.

Video KPIs Video viewable rate Video viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type.

Video KPIs Video viewable rate Video viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.

Video KPIs Video viewable rate Video viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.

Video KPIs Video viewable rate YoY Growth Video viewable rate YoY Growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.

Video KPIs Video viewable rate Video viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.

Video KPIs Video completion rate Video completion rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and quartile.

Video KPIs Video audible rate Video audible rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and quartile.

Video KPIs Share of Video Impressions Share of video impressions is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and region.

Video KPIs Share of fraud/SIVT violation rate Share of fraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device and type.

Video KPIs Share of fraud/SIVT violation rate Share of fraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.

Video KPIs Programmatic block rate Programmatic block rate is provided by DoubleVerify.

Video KPIs Programmatic block rate Programmatic block rate is provided by DoubleVerify.

Video KPIs Display viewable rate Display viewable rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.

Video KPIs Display viewable rate YoY growth Display viewable rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.

Video KPIs Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.

Video KPIs Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.

Video KPIs Brand suitability violation rate Brand suitability violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.

Video KPIs Authentic rate YoY growth Authentic rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by format, region and country.

Video KPIs Authentic rate Authentic rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by format, region and country.

Video KPIs Keyword vs inappropriate content share of brand suitability violations Keyword vs inappropriate content share of brand suitability violations is provided by DoubleVerify.

Video KPIs Fraud/SIVT rate growth Fraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region and country.

Video KPIs Fraud/SIVT rate growth Fraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type, region and country.

Video KPIs Fraud/SIVT rate growth Fraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device, region and country.

Video KPIs Fraud/SIVT rate growth Fraud/SIVT rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry, region and country.

Video KPIs Fraud/SIVT rate on mobile app video Fraud/SIVT rate on mobile app video is provided by DoubleVerify.

Video KPIs Fraud/SIVT violation rate display and video YoY growth Fraud/SIVT violation rate display and video YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.

Video KPIs Fraud/SIVT violation rate display and video Fraud/SIVT violation rate display and video is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.

Video KPIs Fraud/SIVT violation rate Fraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region.

Video KPIs Fraud/SIVT violation rate Fraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type.

Video KPIs Fraud/SIVT violation rate Fraud/SIVT violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.

Video KPIs Fraud/SIVT violation rate growth Fraud/SIVT violation rate growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry.

Video KPIs Display time in view in seconds YoY Growth Display time in view in seconds YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.

Video KPIs Display time in view in seconds Display time in view in seconds is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.

Video KPIs Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry, region and country.

Video KPIs Brand suitability violation rate Brand suitability violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry region and country.

Video KPIs Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth Brand suitability violation rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type, region and country.

Video KPIs Brand suitability violation rate Brand suitability violation rate is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by publisher type region and country.

Video KPIs Brand suitability incident rate YoY growth Brand suitability incident rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region.

Video KPIs Brand suitability incident rate YoY growth Brand suitability incident rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.

Video KPIs Brand suitability block rate YoY growth Brand suitability block rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by region.

Video KPIs Brand suitability block rate YoY growth Brand suitability block rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by device.

Video KPIs Authentic rate YoY growth Authentic rate YoY growth is provided by DoubleVerify, broken down by industry and format.