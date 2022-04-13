Source Profile: Dynamic Yield.
Dynamic Yield, now owned by MasterCard, is a customer experience vendor with a focus on personalization, driven by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Its client base is principally composed of mid-sized to large retailers, as well as travel companies, financial services, and other industries.
We value this data because of the sample size, client composition, monthly granularity, and consistent updates. Dynamic Yield’s customer base is a particularly strong barometer of larger retailers’ performance.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Dynamic Yield continuously collects and updates a set of monthly metrics based upon an aggregate of its clients’ data. Each update is the result of more than 200 million unique users from more than 300 brands, based upon more than 300 million sessions.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Add-to-cart rate
|Percent of items added to cart after product page view(s) by visitors
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Average order value
|Sales divided by orders
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Average transactions per user
|The average number of monthly transactions per user
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Cart abandonment rate
|Percent of items left in carts and not purchased
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Conversion rate
|Percent of completed purchases by visitors
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Units per transaction
|Total units divided by total transactions
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.