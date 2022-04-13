Source Profile: Emplifi.
Emplifi (formed by the union of Socialbakers and Astute Solutions in 2021) is a social marketing, social shopping, and analytics company that serves a customer base of over 7,000 brands globally, including many large global brands.
We like Emplifi’s data because of the geographic and industry breadth of its client base, as well as its focus on social.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Emplifi collects social advertising spend data from its clients each quarter, looking at median monthly metrics across its global client base.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Earned and Social Media KPIs
|Median monthly ad spend
|The median monthly social ad spend among Emplifi clients
|Earned and Social Media KPIs
|Median monthly ad CTR
|The median monthly ad clickthrough rate in social campaigns among Emplifi clients
|Earned and Social Media KPIs
|Median monthly CPC
|The median monthly cost-per-click in social campaigns among Emplifi clients
