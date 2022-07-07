Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Source Profile: Extreme Reach.

Extreme Reach is a digital video and TV ad server and analytics company specializing in ad delivery and marketing activation for its clients, many of which are in the Fortune 100.

We value Extreme Reach’s global impression data across all forms of TV with breakdowns for premium publishers and media aggregators.

Digital video ad impressions are served in North America on the Extreme Reach platform via connected TV (CTV), desktop, smartphone (including in-app and web browser), and tablet during each quarter.

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Video KPIsAverage time spent in seconds by ad lengthAverage time spent in seconds is provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by ad length.
Video KPIsAverage video completion rateAverage video completion rate is provided by Extreme Reach.
Video KPIsAverage time spent in seconds by ad lengthGeneral invalid traffic filtered rate is provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by media type.
Video KPIsVideo ad impressionsVideo ad impressions are provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by ad length.
Video KPIsVideo ad impressionsVideo ad impressions are provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by device.
Video KPIsVideo ad impressionsVideo ad impressions are provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by media type.
Video KPIsVideo completion rateVideo completion rate is provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by ad length.
Video KPIsVideo completion rateVideo completion rate is provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by device.
Video KPIsVideo completion rateVideo completion rate is provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by media type.

