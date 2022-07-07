Source Profile: Extreme Reach.
Extreme Reach is a digital video and TV ad server and analytics company specializing in ad delivery and marketing activation for its clients, many of which are in the Fortune 100.
We value Extreme Reach’s global impression data across all forms of TV with breakdowns for premium publishers and media aggregators.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Digital video ad impressions are served in North America on the Extreme Reach platform via connected TV (CTV), desktop, smartphone (including in-app and web browser), and tablet during each quarter.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Video KPIs
|Average time spent in seconds by ad length
|Average time spent in seconds is provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by ad length.
|Video KPIs
|Average video completion rate
|Average video completion rate is provided by Extreme Reach.
|Video KPIs
|Average time spent in seconds by ad length
|General invalid traffic filtered rate is provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by media type.
|Video KPIs
|Video ad impressions
|Video ad impressions are provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by ad length.
|Video KPIs
|Video ad impressions
|Video ad impressions are provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Video ad impressions
|Video ad impressions are provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by media type.
|Video KPIs
|Video completion rate
|Video completion rate is provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by ad length.
|Video KPIs
|Video completion rate
|Video completion rate is provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Video completion rate
|Video completion rate is provided by Extreme Reach, broken down by media type.
