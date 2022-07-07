Source Profile: FreeWheel.
FreeWheel is a video ad platform and marketplace serving digital pure-play publishers, digital video content providers and linear TV operators.
We like FreeWheel’s focus on premium rights-managed digital video advertising trends across devices, with particular emphasis on CTV.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
FreeWheel’s video performance data is based on tens of billions of video starts via the FreeWheel platform on desktop, OTT devices, set-top box video-on-demand (VOD), smartphone, and tablet (including in-app and browser) in Europe and the US.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Video KPIs
|Share of ad views
|Share of ad views is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by distribution platform.
|Video KPIs
|Programmatic ad view YoY growth
|Programmatic ad view YoY growth is provided by FreeWheel.
|Video KPIs
|Content composition
|Content composition is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by format.
|Video KPIs
|Audience targeted campaign YoY growth
|Audience targeted campaign YoY growth is provided by FreeWheel.
|Video KPIs
|Audience targeted campaigns
|Audience targeted campaigns are provided by FreeWheel.
|Video KPIs
|Ad views
|Ad views is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by transaction type.
|Video KPIs
|Ad view growth
|Ad view growth is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by transaction type.
|Video KPIs
|Ad view composition
|Ad view composition is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by vertical.
|Video KPIs
|Ad view composition
|Ad view composition is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Ad composition
|Ad composition is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by CTV device.
