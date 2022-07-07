Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?Newsletter sign up
Login
Become a Client
InsightsEventsPricing
Insider Intelligence serves cookies to analyze traffic to this site. By continuing to use the service, you agree to our use of cookies as described in the Privacy Policy

Source Profile: FreeWheel.

FreeWheel is a video ad platform and marketplace serving digital pure-play publishers, digital video content providers and linear TV operators.

Insider Intelligence Metric

We like FreeWheel’s focus on premium rights-managed digital video advertising trends across devices, with particular emphasis on CTV.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

FreeWheel’s video performance data is based on tens of billions of video starts via the FreeWheel platform on desktop, OTT devices, set-top box video-on-demand (VOD), smartphone, and tablet (including in-app and browser) in Europe and the US.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Video KPIsShare of ad viewsShare of ad views is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by distribution platform.
Video KPIsProgrammatic ad view YoY growthProgrammatic ad view YoY growth is provided by FreeWheel.
Video KPIsContent compositionContent composition is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by format.
Video KPIsAudience targeted campaign YoY growthAudience targeted campaign YoY growth is provided by FreeWheel.
Video KPIsAudience targeted campaigns Audience targeted campaigns are provided by FreeWheel.
Video KPIsAd viewsAd views is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by transaction type.
Video KPIsAd view growthAd view growth is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by transaction type.
Video KPIsAd view compositionAd view composition is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by vertical.
Video KPIsAd view compositionAd view composition is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by device.
Video KPIsAd compositionAd composition is provided by FreeWheel, broken down by CTV device.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
Insider Intelligence Industry KPIs

Geographies

Insider Intelligence

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

11 Times Square
New York, NY 10036
1-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844
ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

* Copyright © 2022 
Insider Intelligence Inc. All Rights Reserved.