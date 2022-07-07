Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?Newsletter sign up
Login
Become a Client
InsightsEventsPricing
Insider Intelligence serves cookies to analyze traffic to this site. By continuing to use the service, you agree to our use of cookies as described in the Privacy Policy

Source Profile: Innovid.

Innovid’s built-for-television CTV advertising, ad serving and measurement platform allows marketers to achieve a data-driven personalization and converged TV measurement across linear, CTV and digital. Innovid tracks click-through-rates for display and video ads, programmatic CTV share and CTV growth, and impression share and impression growth. Innovid measures video completion rates and video impression distribution, engagement rates and overall video growth.

Insider Intelligence Metric

We like the depth and breadth of performance metrics that Innovid is able to track because of its position as a CTV advertising, ad serving and measurement platform, delivering video advertising measurement for advertisers.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Innovid analyzed over 200 billion video and display advertising impressions served on our platform between January 1 and December 31, 2020. Researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms to compile the most complete picture of video advertising in terms of benchmarks and insights globally.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Video KPIsCTRCTR data is provided by Innovid, broken down by display ad format and device.
Video KPIsCTRCTR data is provided by Innovid, broken down by video ad duration.
Video KPIsCTRCTR data is provided by Innovid, broken down by video ad format and device.
Video KPIsCTR Lift Generated by DCO for Display AdsCTR lift generated by DCO for display ads data is provided by Innovid, broken down by device.
Video KPIsCTV GrowthDefinition: CTV growth data is provided by Innovid, broken down by publisher type.
Video KPIsEngagementEngagement data is provided by Innovid, broken down by video ad format and device.
Video KPIsGlobal Display ImpressionsGlobal display impressions data is provided by Innovid, broken down by device.
Video KPIsImpression GrowthImpression growth data is provided by Innovid, broken down by video ad duration.
Video KPIsOverall Video GrowthOverall video growth data is provided by Innovid, broken down by publisher type.
Video KPIsProgrammatic CTV Impression ShareProgrammatic CTV impression share data is provided by Innovid, broken down by vertical.
Video KPIsVideo Completion Rate VCRVideo completion rate VCR data is provided by Innovid, broken down by video ad duration.
Video KPIsVideo Impression DistributionVideo impression distribution data is provided by Innovid, broken down by device and region.
Video KPIsVideo Impression ShareVideo impression share data is provided by Innovid, broken down by device.
Video KPIsVideo Impression Share GrowthVideo impression share growth data is provided by Innovid, broken down by device.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
Insider Intelligence Industry KPIs

Geographies

Insider Intelligence

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

11 Times Square
New York, NY 10036
1-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844
ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

* Copyright © 2022 
Insider Intelligence Inc. All Rights Reserved.