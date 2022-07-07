Source Profile: Innovid.
Innovid’s built-for-television CTV advertising, ad serving and measurement platform allows marketers to achieve a data-driven personalization and converged TV measurement across linear, CTV and digital. Innovid tracks click-through-rates for display and video ads, programmatic CTV share and CTV growth, and impression share and impression growth. Innovid measures video completion rates and video impression distribution, engagement rates and overall video growth.
We like the depth and breadth of performance metrics that Innovid is able to track because of its position as a CTV advertising, ad serving and measurement platform, delivering video advertising measurement for advertisers.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Innovid analyzed over 200 billion video and display advertising impressions served on our platform between January 1 and December 31, 2020. Researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms to compile the most complete picture of video advertising in terms of benchmarks and insights globally.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Video KPIs
|CTR
|CTR data is provided by Innovid, broken down by display ad format and device.
|Video KPIs
|CTR
|CTR data is provided by Innovid, broken down by video ad duration.
|Video KPIs
|CTR
|CTR data is provided by Innovid, broken down by video ad format and device.
|Video KPIs
|CTR Lift Generated by DCO for Display Ads
|CTR lift generated by DCO for display ads data is provided by Innovid, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|CTV Growth
|Definition: CTV growth data is provided by Innovid, broken down by publisher type.
|Video KPIs
|Engagement
|Engagement data is provided by Innovid, broken down by video ad format and device.
|Video KPIs
|Global Display Impressions
|Global display impressions data is provided by Innovid, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Impression Growth
|Impression growth data is provided by Innovid, broken down by video ad duration.
|Video KPIs
|Overall Video Growth
|Overall video growth data is provided by Innovid, broken down by publisher type.
|Video KPIs
|Programmatic CTV Impression Share
|Programmatic CTV impression share data is provided by Innovid, broken down by vertical.
|Video KPIs
|Video Completion Rate VCR
|Video completion rate VCR data is provided by Innovid, broken down by video ad duration.
|Video KPIs
|Video Impression Distribution
|Video impression distribution data is provided by Innovid, broken down by device and region.
|Video KPIs
|Video Impression Share
|Video impression share data is provided by Innovid, broken down by device.
|Video KPIs
|Video Impression Share Growth
|Video impression share growth data is provided by Innovid, broken down by device.
