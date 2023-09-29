Source Profile: Insider Intelligence.
Insider Intelligence empowers its clients with unparalleled insights and resources to seize the full spectrum of digital opportunities. With a commitment to delivering the most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks in the world, Insider Intelligence unlocks the door to success for businesses across diverse industries. Our exhaustive research spans core marketing and commerce coverage areas, providing an invaluable resource for decision-makers.
Insider Intelligence offers a comprehensive suite of essential resources to empower clients in the digital realm. Our reports deliver insights into industry trends and consumer behavior, guiding strategic decisions. Accurate forecasts and in-depth analysis help clients stay ahead, while charts provide visual clarity on digital trends. Industry KPIs enable performance benchmarking and our briefings keep clients informed in real time. For personalized guidance, our Analyst Access Program ensures direct interaction to deliver a competitive edge in the dynamic digital landscape.
We build our KPI forecasts using unbiased data to create estimates and projections that assess the size or direction of digital topics, markets, and consumer behavior. This process enables us to create forward-looking estimates with near pinpoint accuracy.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Insider Intelligence provides the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks, drawing from a comprehensive array of data sources and expert insights. Our exhaustive research spans core digital media coverage areas and numerous industries, delivering industry benchmarks for vital KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail, and ecommerce. These estimates are meticulously crafted, and incorporate macro-level economic conditions, historical advertising market trends, medium-specific historical trends, data from major ad publishers, input from respected research firms, first-party benchmark data, consumer media consumption and device usage trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Our research guides your budgeting and planning process, offering invaluable insights, especially in times of macroeconomic uncertainty.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Video KPIs
|Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) CPM
|Cost per impression (CPM) is the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
|Video KPIs
|Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) CPM growth
|Cost per impression (CPM) growth is the change in the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
|Video KPIs
|Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) impressions
|An ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
|Video KPIs
|Ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) impression growth
|Ad impression growth represents the change in the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
|Video KPIs
|YouTube CPM
|Cost per impression (CPM) is the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
|Video KPIs
|YouTube impressions
|An ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
|Social KPIs
|Average social ad impressions per day per MAU growth
|An ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
|Social KPIs
|Average social ad impressions per hour per MAU growth
|An ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
|Social KPIs
|Average social ad impression per day per MAU
|An ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
|Social KPIs
|Average social ad impression per hour per MAU
|An ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
|Social KPIs
|Social ad CPM
|Cost per impression (CPM) is the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
|Social KPIs
|Social ad CPM growth
|Cost per impression (CPM) growth is the change in the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
|Social KPIs
|Total social ad impression growth
|Ad impression growth represents the change in the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
|Social KPIs
|Total social ad impressions
|An ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
|Social KPIs
|Paid search ad CPC
|Average search ad cost per click (CPC) is the average amount advertisers pay for each clickthrough on their search ad in the period.
|Social KPIs
|Paid search ad CPC growth
|Average search ad cost per click (CPC) growth is the change in the average amount advertisers pay for each clickthrough on their search ad in the period.
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.