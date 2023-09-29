Source Profile: Insider Intelligence.

Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

Colorado passes law to prevent AI-generated discrimination in life insurance

Article |
 Sep 29, 2023

Social CPMs dive double digits as marketers navigate monetization challenges

Article |
 Sep 29, 2023

Omnichannel approaches to getting a complete customer view

Article |
 Sep 29, 2023

September ad updates from Google, TikTok, and others push AI, audience targeting, and CTV

Article |
 Sep 29, 2023

The CPG industry is one of the highest spenders on digital advertising, but the 2023 outlook is shaky

Article |
 Sep 29, 2023

Honda establishes largest US charging network ahead of 2024 EV launch

Article |
 Sep 29, 2023

Amazon Fresh buyers more likely to try new grocery products multiple times a month

Article |
 Sep 28, 2023

Post-cookie preparation lags due to deprecation delays and slow adoption of new tools

Article |
 Sep 28, 2023

Gen Z’s attention on social media is divided among platforms and activities

Article |
 Sep 28, 2023

Which AI tools are most useful to local SEO and marketing professionals?

Article |
 Sep 27, 2023
Explore our Research →

Products

Insider Intelligence delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More
Analyst Access Program
Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.
Learn More

About Insider Intelligence

Our goal at Insider Intelligence is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how Insider Intelligence came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about Insider Intelligence.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past events, recent podcasts, and other featured resources.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to eMarketer's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More

Source Profile: Insider Intelligence.

Insider Intelligence empowers its clients with unparalleled insights and resources to seize the full spectrum of digital opportunities. With a commitment to delivering the most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks in the world, Insider Intelligence unlocks the door to success for businesses across diverse industries. Our exhaustive research spans core marketing and commerce coverage areas, providing an invaluable resource for decision-makers.

Insider Intelligence Metric

Insider Intelligence offers a comprehensive suite of essential resources to empower clients in the digital realm. Our reports deliver insights into industry trends and consumer behavior, guiding strategic decisions. Accurate forecasts and in-depth analysis help clients stay ahead, while charts provide visual clarity on digital trends. Industry KPIs enable performance benchmarking and our briefings keep clients informed in real time. For personalized guidance, our Analyst Access Program ensures direct interaction to deliver a competitive edge in the dynamic digital landscape.

We build our KPI forecasts using unbiased data to create estimates and projections that assess the size or direction of digital topics, markets, and consumer behavior. This process enables us to create forward-looking estimates with near pinpoint accuracy.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Insider Intelligence provides the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks, drawing from a comprehensive array of data sources and expert insights. Our exhaustive research spans core digital media coverage areas and numerous industries, delivering industry benchmarks for vital KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail, and ecommerce. These estimates are meticulously crafted, and incorporate macro-level economic conditions, historical advertising market trends, medium-specific historical trends, data from major ad publishers, input from respected research firms, first-party benchmark data, consumer media consumption and device usage trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Our research guides your budgeting and planning process, offering invaluable insights, especially in times of macroeconomic uncertainty.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Video KPIsAd-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) CPMCost per impression (CPM) is the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
Video KPIsAd-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) CPM growthCost per impression (CPM) growth is the change in the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
Video KPIsAd-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) impressionsAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Video KPIsAd-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) impression growthAd impression growth represents the change in the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Video KPIsYouTube CPMCost per impression (CPM) is the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
Video KPIsYouTube impressionsAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsAverage social ad impressions per day per MAU growthAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsAverage social ad impressions per hour per MAU growthAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsAverage social ad impression per day per MAUAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsAverage social ad impression per hour per MAUAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsSocial ad CPMCost per impression (CPM) is the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
Social KPIsSocial ad CPM growthCost per impression (CPM) growth is the change in the amount advertisers pay for every thousand impressions of their ads for each time period.
Social KPIsTotal social ad impression growthAd impression growth represents the change in the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsTotal social ad impressionsAn ad impression represents the number of instances an advertisement is displayed.
Social KPIsPaid search ad CPCAverage search ad cost per click (CPC) is the average amount advertisers pay for each clickthrough on their search ad in the period.
Social KPIsPaid search ad CPC growthAverage search ad cost per click (CPC) growth is the change in the average amount advertisers pay for each clickthrough on their search ad in the period.

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
Insider Intelligence Industry KPIs

Geographies

Insider Intelligence

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

One Liberty Plaza9th FloorNew York, NY 100061-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

* Copyright © 2023 
Insider Intelligence Inc. All Rights Reserved.