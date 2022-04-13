Source Profile: Integral Ad Science (IAS).
IAS is a technology company that works on behalf of digital advertisers, agencies, and publishers to detect ad fraud, measure the viewability of ads, report on the suitability of the digital content surrounding ads, and support contextual ad targeting. IAS answers such questions as:
To what extent were my ads legitimately delivered and seen by people, not bots?
To what extent were my ads placed next to content that is deemed offensive?
To what extent did people who viewed a page or video with my ad actually see the ad?
We value IAS’s data because of its MRC accreditation (and corresponding transparency), broad representation of large advertisers, and breakouts by device type.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Working on behalf of agencies, advertisers, and publishers, IAS’s clients embed tracking mechanisms in video, mobile, and display ads to allow IAS to provide consistent reporting across its client base.
IAS is accredited by the Media Ratings Council (MRC), the leading accreditation organization in the media and advertising industry, for measurement of media and advertising. IAS has a large client base (more than 2,000 clients as of June 2021) that cuts across a wide array of industries, offering a broad representation of the overall digital advertising ecosystem.
KPIs in the Portal
Metrics in the Portal were last updated in the second half of 2021 and are reported semiannually back to the first half of 2019, based upon “trillions of data events monthly” across IAS’s customer base. Below are the specific metrics in the Portal from IAS, which are broken out by desktop display, desktop video, mobile web display, and mobile web video.
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Display/Programmatic
|Display ad viewability
|From the MRC: “A display ad impression is considered viewable if at least 50% of pixels are on screen for at least one second after the ad has rendered. A video ad impression is viewable if the ad is playing while at least 50% of the pixels are on screen for at least two continuous seconds.”
|Display/Programmatic
|Display ad brand risk
|From IAS: “Impressions on pages that are flagged for posing various levels of harm to brand image and/or reputation through association, based upon eight core content categories: Adult, Alcohol, Gambling, Hate Speech, Illegal Downloads, Illegal Drugs, Offensive Language, and Violence.”
