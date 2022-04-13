Source Profile: Klaviyo.
Klaviyo is an email and SMS automated messaging platform, focused on working with online and omni-channel retailers. Its customers skew toward small-to-medium sized businesses.
We value the fact that Klaviyo’s data is current (through the end of 2021), covers a large number of SMB clients, and breaks retail into 13 categories.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Klaviyo analyzed aggregate results across its clients for 2020 and 2021. The 2021 data includes data from more than 180,000 clients and is broken out by retail category. Klaviyo warns—as do other email campaign automation vendors—that open rates were likely artificially high beginning in Q3 2021, due to new Apple privacy features that can make it appear that unopened emails were actually opened.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Email campaign conversion rate
|Percent of emails delivered that result in an order
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Email campaign open rate
|Percent of emails delivered that are opened
