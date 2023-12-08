Source Profile: Magellan AI.
Magellan AI delivers a comprehensive podcast advertising analytics platform, offering businesses the means to effectively plan, execute, and measure podcast advertising campaigns. The platform enables precise tracking and attribution of ad placements and listener actions, with advanced analytics to refine ad strategies. It also safeguards against ad placement fraud and supports strategies like dynamic ad insertion, enhancing the overall effectiveness of podcast advertising efforts.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Magellan AI’s methodology encompasses a vast dataset spanning 40,000+ popular podcasts across five advertising markets, including the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and the UK, covering three languages (English, Spanish, and German). For the Q2 2023 report, Magellan AI analyzed over 136,500 episodes, accounting for dynamic insertion by sampling multiple copies of specific episodes. Magellan AI employed an AI model that factors in ad count, ad load variation, download estimates, CPM data, ad type, and campaign objectives (direct response or brand awareness/tune-in). Exclusions were made for podcasts advertising on other podcasts, except where noted.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Audio and Podcast
|Podcast ad spend
|The costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant ad type
|Audio and Podcast
|Podcast ad spend growth
|YoY change in the costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant ad type
|Audio and Podcast
|Average podcast ad spend per new brand advertiser
|The costs incurred by new brand advertisers for the relevant ad type
|Audio and Podcast
|Average monthly podcast ad spend
|The costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant ad type on a monthly basis
|Audio and Podcast
|New podcast brand advertisers
|The number of new podcast brand advertisers during the quarter
|Audio and Podcast
|Average podcast ad length
|The average podcast ad duration
|Audio and Podcast
|Share of podcast ad
|The average distribution of podcast ads by ad length
|Audio and Podcast
|Average podcast ad load
|The average ad time as a percentage of the total episode time
|Audio and Podcast
|Share of podcast and simulcast host read ads
|The average distribution of ads that are host read in podcasts versus simulcasts
|Audio and Podcast
|Share of podcast and simulcast ad airtime
|The average distribution of ad airtime in podcasts versus simulcasts
|Audio and Podcast
|Share of podcast and simulcast brand advertisers
|The percentage of direct response advertisers that advertised on a podcast versus a simulcast
|Audio and Podcast
|Average podcast and simulcast advertiser renewal rate
|The percentage of direct response advertisers that advertised on a podcast for at least three months
|Audio and Podcast
|Single advertiser podcast ad count
|The distribution of ad counts for podcast episodes with a single advertiser
