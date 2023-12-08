Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Source Profile: Magellan AI.

Magellan AI delivers a comprehensive podcast advertising analytics platform, offering businesses the means to effectively plan, execute, and measure podcast advertising campaigns. The platform enables precise tracking and attribution of ad placements and listener actions, with advanced analytics to refine ad strategies. It also safeguards against ad placement fraud and supports strategies like dynamic ad insertion, enhancing the overall effectiveness of podcast advertising efforts.

Insider Intelligence Metric

Magellan AI is a comprehensive podcast advertising analytics platform that equips businesses with the tools needed for effective planning, execution, and measurement of their podcast advertising campaigns. Clients benefit from the platform’s capabilities to track and attribute podcast ad placements and listener interactions to specific campaigns and sources, thereby gaining invaluable insights into the performance of their advertising strategies within the podcasting realm. Advanced analytics features within Magellan AI offer businesses the opportunity to delve deeply into listener behavior, engagement, and post-ad actions, enabling them to refine and optimize their ad strategies and ultimately enhance their return on investment.

We highly value Magellan AI’s platform for its robust podcast advertising analytics and attribution platform. It empowers advertisers with the essential tools to comprehensively understand listener behavior, fine-tune ad strategies, and achieve strong returns on their podcast advertising investments.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Magellan AI’s methodology encompasses a vast dataset spanning 40,000+ popular podcasts across five advertising markets, including the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and the UK, covering three languages (English, Spanish, and German). For the Q2 2023 report, Magellan AI analyzed over 136,500 episodes, accounting for dynamic insertion by sampling multiple copies of specific episodes. Magellan AI employed an AI model that factors in ad count, ad load variation, download estimates, CPM data, ad type, and campaign objectives (direct response or brand awareness/tune-in). Exclusions were made for podcasts advertising on other podcasts, except where noted.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Audio and PodcastPodcast ad spendThe costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant ad type
Audio and PodcastPodcast ad spend growthYoY change in the costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant ad type
Audio and PodcastAverage podcast ad spend per new brand advertiserThe costs incurred by new brand advertisers for the relevant ad type
Audio and PodcastAverage monthly podcast ad spendThe costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant ad type on a monthly basis
Audio and PodcastNew podcast brand advertisersThe number of new podcast brand advertisers during the quarter
Audio and PodcastAverage podcast ad lengthThe average podcast ad duration
Audio and PodcastShare of podcast adThe average distribution of podcast ads by ad length
Audio and PodcastAverage podcast ad loadThe average ad time as a percentage of the total episode time
Audio and PodcastShare of podcast and simulcast host read adsThe average distribution of ads that are host read in podcasts versus simulcasts
Audio and PodcastShare of podcast and simulcast ad airtimeThe average distribution of ad airtime in podcasts versus simulcasts
Audio and PodcastShare of podcast and simulcast brand advertisersThe percentage of direct response advertisers that advertised on a podcast versus a simulcast
Audio and PodcastAverage podcast and simulcast advertiser renewal rateThe percentage of direct response advertisers that advertised on a podcast for at least three months
Audio and PodcastSingle advertiser podcast ad countThe distribution of ad counts for podcast episodes with a single advertiser

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

