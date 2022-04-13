Source Profile: Moat.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

Working on behalf of agencies, advertisers, and publishers, Moat’s clients embed tracking mechanisms in video, mobile, and display ads to allow Moat to provide consistent reporting across its client base. Moat is accredited by the Media Ratings Council (MRC), the leading accreditation organization in the media and advertising industry for measurement of media and advertising. Moat has a large client base that cuts across a wide array of industries, offering a broad representation of the overall digital advertising ecosystem.

According to Moat, this data is “based upon billions of display, mobile, native and video impressions served daily on connected TV, desktop, smartphone and tablet (in-app and browser), primarily in the UK and US. Moat has a significant portion of the top 100 publishers as clients across various industries.”