Source Profile: Omnisend.
Omnisend is an email and SMS marketing technology service provider, serving small-to-medium sized ecommerce brands.
We value the fact that Omnisend’s data is current through the end of 2021 and provides a high level of granularity in email types.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
For its 2022 email marketing statistics report, Omnisend analyzed over 12 billion marketing emails, reporting on data from 2020 and 2021. Data is broken out into 13 email types, including cart abandonment, lapsed purchaser, welcome email, and more. Omnisend warns, as have other email service providers, that changes in Apple’s privacy practices will likely inflate email open rates in 2022 and beyond. Omnisend goes a step farther than others, estimating that Apple’s changes caused open rates to increase by 59% relative to the nine months prior.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Email open rate
|The percent of emails that are opened
|Email and SMS Marketing KPIs
|Email conversion rate
|The percent of emails that led to an order attributed to an email
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.