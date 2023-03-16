Source Profile: Perpetua.

Category KPI KPI Definition

Retail Media KPIs Average order value (AOV) Revenues from ads divided by the number of conversions

Retail Media KPIs Average order value (AOV) growth Year-over-year change in AOV, which is the revenues from ads divided by the number of conversions

Retail Media KPIs Attributed ad spend growth Year-over-year change in the costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant ad type

Retail Media KPIs Click growth Year-over-year change in the number of times a user clicks on an ad

Retail Media KPIs Conversion rate Total number of conversions divided by the total number of clicks attributed to the advertising campaigns in question. It is expressed as a percentage.

Retail Media KPIs Conversion rate growth Year-over-year change in conversion rate, which is the total number of conversions divided by the total number of clicks attributed to the advertising campaigns in question

Retail Media KPIs Conversion growth Year-over-year change in the number of purchase actions attributed to a user’s interaction with an ad. Attribution windows are defined by Amazon.

Retail Media KPIs Cost per acquisition (CPA) Amount spent on ads divided by the number of conversions

Retail Media KPIs Cost-per-acquisition (CPA) growth Year-over-year change in CPA, which is the amount spent on ads divided by the number of conversions

Retail Media KPIs Cost per click (CPC) Total advertising cost divided by the number of clicks. When comparing multiple marketplaces that use different currencies, it is expressed in USD to enable comparison. Daily historical exchange rates from the relevant time period are used for conversion. CPC in the local currency is also provided.

Retail Media KPIs Cost-per-click (CPC) growth Year-over-year change in CPC, which is the total advertising cost divided by the number of clicks

Retail Media KPIs Detail page view rate Number of detail page views divided by the number of impressions (for Amazon DSP)

Retail Media KPIs Cost per detail page view Ad spend divided by the number of detail page views attributed to interactions with DSP ads (for Amazon DSP)

Retail Media KPIs Cost per impression (CPM) Ad spend divided by impressions, multiplied by 1,000

Retail Media KPIs Clickthrough rate (CTR) Total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the advertising campaign in question. It is expressed as a percentage.

Retail Media KPIs Clickthrough rate (CTR) growth Year-over-year change in CTR, which is the total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the advertising campaign in question

Retail Media KPIs Impression growth “Year-over-year change in the number of times the ad is displayed to a user. For video ads, this does not mean the video has to be viewed. “

Retail Media KPIs New-to-brand purchase rate Purchase rate for customers identified as being new-to-brand, meaning they have not previously purchased from the brand in question (for Amazon DSP)

Retail Media KPIs Purchase rate Number of conversions divided by the number of impressions (for Amazon DSP)

Retail Media KPIs Return on ad spend (ROAS) Total revenues attributed to ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns. It is usually expressed in a currency and can be considered the amount of revenues for every dollar (or other currency) invested in ads.

Retail Media KPIs Return on ad spend (ROAS) growth Year-over-year change in ROAS, which is the total revenues attributed to ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns

Retail Media KPIs Video average order value (AOV) Revenues from video ads divided by the number of video conversions. Video conversions are the number of purchase actions attributed to a user’s interaction with a video ad. Attribution windows are defined by Amazon.

Retail Media KPIs Video average order value (AOV) growth Year-over-year change in video AOV, which is the revenues from video ads divided by the number of video conversions. Video conversions are the number of purchase actions attributed to a user’s interaction with a video ad. Attribution windows are defined by Amazon.

Retail Media KPIs Video attributed ad sales growth Year-over-year change in the revenues generated from attributed video ad clicks

Retail Media KPIs Video attributed ad spend growth Year-over-year change in the costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant video ad type

Retail Media KPIs Video click growth Year-over-year change in the number of times a user clicks on a video ad

Retail Media KPIs Video conversion growth “Year-over-year change in the number of purchase actions attributed to a user’s interaction with a video ad. Attribution windows are defined by Amazon. “

Retail Media KPIs Video cost per acquisition (CPA) Amount spent on video ads divided by the number of conversions

Retail Media KPIs Video cost per acquisition (CPA) growth Year-over-year change in video CPA, which is the amount spent on video ads divided by the number of conversions

Retail Media KPIs Video cost per click (CPC) Total video advertising cost divided by the number of clicks. When comparing multiple marketplaces that use different currencies, it is expressed in USD to enable comparison. Daily historical exchange rates from the relevant time period are used for conversion. CPC in the local currency is also provided.

Retail Media KPIs Video cost per click (CPC) growth Year-over-year change in video CPC, which is the total video advertising cost divided by the number of clicks

Retail Media KPIs Video cost per impression (CPM) Video ad spend divided by impressions, multiplied by 1,000

Retail Media KPIs Video clickthrough rate (CTR) Total number of video clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the video advertising campaign in question. It is expressed as a percentage.

Retail Media KPIs Video clickthrough rate (CTR) growth Year-over-year change in video CTR, which is the total number of video clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the video advertising campaign in question

Retail Media KPIs Video conversion rate Total number of video conversions divided by the total number of video clicks attributed to the advertising campaigns in question. It is expressed as a percentage.

Retail Media KPIs Video conversion rate growth Year-over-year change in video conversion rate, which is the total number of video conversions divided by the total number of video clicks attributed to the advertising campaigns in question

Retail Media KPIs Video impression growth Year-over-year change in the number of times the video ad is displayed to a user. For video ads, this does not mean the video has to be viewed.

Retail Media KPIs Video return on ad spend (ROAS) Total revenues attributed to video ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns. It is usually expressed in a currency and can be considered the amount of revenues for every dollar (or other currency) invested in ads.