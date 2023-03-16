Source Profile: Perpetua.
Perpetua is an ecommerce advertising optimization and intelligence software provider offering advertisers customizable solutions to achieve marketing efficiency across major ecommerce platforms.
Given the extent and range of Perpetua’s customer base and product categories, this partner has met our criteria for actionable and compelling data. Inclusive of this data is coverage of 10 globally significant Amazon marketplaces with diverse advertising account sizes to ensure valuable representation. Perpetua’s data has been treated for consistency through providing averages as medians to reduce outlier effects and consistent capturing of active campaigns of the relevant type in the relevant marketplace and time period.
As a result, we strongly value Perpetua’s data related to its expertise in advertising strategy across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and Target, as well as its insights on customer acquisition and attribution gathered from its Amazon Marketing Cloud analytics solutions.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Perpetua’s data is based on anonymized performance data from advertising campaigns in their respective countries. All quarterly benchmark figures are calculated based on advertisers that were actively running campaigns of the relevant ad type, in the relevant marketplace, for the duration of the relevant time period. Unless otherwise stated, ratio metrics, such as cost per click or conversion rate, are given as median values across all advertisers that meet the relevant criteria. Volume metrics, such as attributed ad sales or number of impressions, are given as means.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Retail Media KPIs
|Average order value (AOV)
|Revenues from ads divided by the number of conversions
|Retail Media KPIs
|Average order value (AOV) growth
|Year-over-year change in AOV, which is the revenues from ads divided by the number of conversions
|Retail Media KPIs
|Attributed ad spend growth
|Year-over-year change in the costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant ad type
|Retail Media KPIs
|Click growth
|Year-over-year change in the number of times a user clicks on an ad
|Retail Media KPIs
|Conversion rate
|Total number of conversions divided by the total number of clicks attributed to the advertising campaigns in question. It is expressed as a percentage.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Conversion rate growth
|Year-over-year change in conversion rate, which is the total number of conversions divided by the total number of clicks attributed to the advertising campaigns in question
|Retail Media KPIs
|Conversion growth
|Year-over-year change in the number of purchase actions attributed to a user’s interaction with an ad. Attribution windows are defined by Amazon.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Cost per acquisition (CPA)
|Amount spent on ads divided by the number of conversions
|Retail Media KPIs
|Cost-per-acquisition (CPA) growth
|Year-over-year change in CPA, which is the amount spent on ads divided by the number of conversions
|Retail Media KPIs
|Cost per click (CPC)
|Total advertising cost divided by the number of clicks. When comparing multiple marketplaces that use different currencies, it is expressed in USD to enable comparison. Daily historical exchange rates from the relevant time period are used for conversion. CPC in the local currency is also provided.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Cost-per-click (CPC) growth
|Year-over-year change in CPC, which is the total advertising cost divided by the number of clicks
|Retail Media KPIs
|Detail page view rate
|Number of detail page views divided by the number of impressions (for Amazon DSP)
|Retail Media KPIs
|Cost per detail page view
|Ad spend divided by the number of detail page views attributed to interactions with DSP ads (for Amazon DSP)
|Retail Media KPIs
|Cost per impression (CPM)
|Ad spend divided by impressions, multiplied by 1,000
|Retail Media KPIs
|Clickthrough rate (CTR)
|Total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the advertising campaign in question. It is expressed as a percentage.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Clickthrough rate (CTR) growth
|Year-over-year change in CTR, which is the total number of clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the advertising campaign in question
|Retail Media KPIs
|Impression growth
|“Year-over-year change in the number of times the ad is displayed to a user. For video ads, this does not mean the video has to be viewed. “
|Retail Media KPIs
|New-to-brand purchase rate
|Purchase rate for customers identified as being new-to-brand, meaning they have not previously purchased from the brand in question (for Amazon DSP)
|Retail Media KPIs
|Purchase rate
|Number of conversions divided by the number of impressions (for Amazon DSP)
|Retail Media KPIs
|Return on ad spend (ROAS)
|Total revenues attributed to ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns. It is usually expressed in a currency and can be considered the amount of revenues for every dollar (or other currency) invested in ads.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Return on ad spend (ROAS) growth
|Year-over-year change in ROAS, which is the total revenues attributed to ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video average order value (AOV)
|Revenues from video ads divided by the number of video conversions. Video conversions are the number of purchase actions attributed to a user’s interaction with a video ad. Attribution windows are defined by Amazon.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video average order value (AOV) growth
|Year-over-year change in video AOV, which is the revenues from video ads divided by the number of video conversions. Video conversions are the number of purchase actions attributed to a user’s interaction with a video ad. Attribution windows are defined by Amazon.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video attributed ad sales growth
|Year-over-year change in the revenues generated from attributed video ad clicks
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video attributed ad spend growth
|Year-over-year change in the costs incurred by advertisers for the relevant video ad type
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video click growth
|Year-over-year change in the number of times a user clicks on a video ad
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video conversion growth
|“Year-over-year change in the number of purchase actions attributed to a user’s interaction with a video ad. Attribution windows are defined by Amazon. “
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video cost per acquisition (CPA)
|Amount spent on video ads divided by the number of conversions
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video cost per acquisition (CPA) growth
|Year-over-year change in video CPA, which is the amount spent on video ads divided by the number of conversions
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video cost per click (CPC)
|Total video advertising cost divided by the number of clicks. When comparing multiple marketplaces that use different currencies, it is expressed in USD to enable comparison. Daily historical exchange rates from the relevant time period are used for conversion. CPC in the local currency is also provided.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video cost per click (CPC) growth
|Year-over-year change in video CPC, which is the total video advertising cost divided by the number of clicks
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video cost per impression (CPM)
|Video ad spend divided by impressions, multiplied by 1,000
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video clickthrough rate (CTR)
|Total number of video clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the video advertising campaign in question. It is expressed as a percentage.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video clickthrough rate (CTR) growth
|Year-over-year change in video CTR, which is the total number of video clicks divided by the total number of impressions attributed to the video advertising campaign in question
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video conversion rate
|Total number of video conversions divided by the total number of video clicks attributed to the advertising campaigns in question. It is expressed as a percentage.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video conversion rate growth
|Year-over-year change in video conversion rate, which is the total number of video conversions divided by the total number of video clicks attributed to the advertising campaigns in question
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video impression growth
|Year-over-year change in the number of times the video ad is displayed to a user. For video ads, this does not mean the video has to be viewed.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video return on ad spend (ROAS)
|Total revenues attributed to video ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns. It is usually expressed in a currency and can be considered the amount of revenues for every dollar (or other currency) invested in ads.
|Retail Media KPIs
|Video return on ad spend (ROAS) growth
|Year-over-year change in video ROAS, which is the total revenues attributed to video ad campaigns divided by the total ad spend for these campaigns
