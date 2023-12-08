Source Profile: QSR Magazine.

Contact Sales:1-800-405-0844
Does my company subscribe?
Newsletter sign-up
Log in
Become a ClientGet a DemoPricing
InsightsEventsPricing

Industries Overview

Our research focuses on the five core coverage areas below. We apply our rigorous research methodology to our reports, charts, forecasts, and more to keep our clients at the forefront of key developments and trends before they hit the mainstream.
Advertising & MarketingSocial MediaContent MarketingEmail MarketingVideoBrowse All →
Ecommerce & RetailEcommerce SalesMcommerceRetail SalesSocial CommerceBrowse All →
Financial ServicesBankingPaymentsFintechWealth ManagementBrowse All →
GeographiesAsia-PacificCentral & Eastern EuropeLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaNorth AmericaWestern Europe
HealthValue-Based CareDigital TherapeuticsTelehealthOnline PharmacyBrowse All →
TechnologyConnected Devices5GArtificial Intelligence (AI)Browse All →
More IndustriesReal EstateCustomer ExperienceB2BTravelSmall Business (SMB)Browse All →
All Topics

Latest Articles

Browse All →

Fewer US financial institutions are willing to offer student loans

Article |
 Dec 8, 2023

Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales fell below our June forecast

Article |
 Dec 8, 2023

Amazon and IPG Mediabrands strike a three-year video advertising deal

Article |
 Dec 8, 2023

3 ad channels bolstering the growth of the US ad market

Article |
 Dec 8, 2023

Despite a reduction in ad inventory, the market for TV and CTV ad spending will grow by billions

Article |
 Dec 8, 2023

Programmatic ad spend has gotten more diverse and mobile-dominated

Article |
 Dec 7, 2023

Holiday season check-in: How Q4 is going and what that means for the rest of the year

Article |
 Dec 7, 2023

People are watching longer TikToks. What does that mean for competition with YouTube?

Article |
 Dec 7, 2023

How deal-seeking, digital grocery shopping, and other 2023 trends shaped ecommerce in 5 charts

Article |
 Dec 7, 2023

Preparing for open banking, US financial institutions make strategic plays

Article |
 Dec 6, 2023
Explore our Research →

Products

Insider Intelligence delivers leading-edge research to clients in a variety of forms, including full-length reports and data visualizations to equip you with actionable takeaways for better business decisions.
Reports
In-depth analysis, benchmarks and shorter spotlights on digital trends.
Learn More
Forecasts
Interactive projections with 10k+ metrics on market trends, & consumer behavior.
Learn More
Charts
Proprietary data and over 3,000 third-party sources about the most important topics.
Learn More
Industry KPIs
Industry benchmarks for the most important KPIs in digital marketing, advertising, retail and ecommerce.
Learn More
Briefings
Client-only email newsletters with analysis and takeaways from the daily news.
Learn More
Analyst Access Program
Exclusive time with the thought leaders who craft our research.
Learn More

About Insider Intelligence

Our goal at Insider Intelligence is to unlock digital opportunities for our clients with the world’s most trusted forecasts, analysis, and benchmarks. Spanning five core coverage areas and dozens of industries, our research on digital transformation is exhaustive.
Our Story
Learn more about our mission and how Insider Intelligence came to be.
Learn More
Methodology
Rigorous proprietary data vetting strips biases and produces superior insights.
Learn More
Our People
Take a look into our corporate culture and view our open roles.
Join the Team
Contact Us
Speak to a member of our team to learn more about Insider Intelligence.
Contact Us
Newsroom
See our latest press releases, news articles or download our press kit.
Learn More
Advertising & Sponsorship Opportunities
Reach an engaged audience of decision-makers.
Learn More
Events
Browse our upcoming and past events, recent podcasts, and other featured resources.
Learn More
Podcasts
Tune in to eMarketer's daily, weekly, and monthly podcasts.
Learn More

Source Profile: QSR Magazine.

QSR Magazine is a leading publication delivering quick-service and fast-casual restaurant intelligence, including location data, foot traffic patterns, demographic details, and competitive data, enabling marketers to gain a deep understanding of customer preferences and behavior, optimize marketing campaigns, and effectively benchmark their performance against both local and national competitors.

Insider Intelligence Metric

QSR Magazine empowers marketers with critical insights, including location data, foot traffic trends, demographic trends, and competitive intelligence, all instrumental in improving site selection, optimizing marketing strategies, and benchmarking their performance against local and national competitors. The data curated by QSR Magazine delivers a deep understanding of customer preferences and behavior, allowing marketers to drive revenue growth, foster customer loyalty, and gain a competitive edge in the fast-paced, quick-service, and fast-casual restaurant industry.

We appreciate the valuable insights provided by QSR Magazine’s data, which empower quick-service and fast-casual marketers to secure a competitive advantage, ultimately driving increased revenue and nurturing customer loyalty in this fast-moving industry.

Methodology Behind the KPIs

QSR Magazine’s methodology for the 2023 QSR 50 report involves comprehensive data collection. It includes contributions from restaurant companies and data analytics providers, with a focus on the $350 billion quick-service restaurant industry. Data was directly gathered from restaurants in March–May 2023 and was complemented by a partnership with Circana, an expert in consumer behavior analysis. Sales estimates are anchored in CREST, Circana’s study, and unit counts are sourced from Circana’s ReCount service. This data, along with proprietary Circana information and public reporting, forms the basis for the new industry-standard restaurant ranking in the 2023 QSR 50 report, providing valuable insights into fast-food and fast-casual industry dynamics.

KPIs in the Portal

CategoryKPIKPI Definition
Brick and MortarQSR salesRepresents systemwide sales
Brick and MortarQSR sales growthYoY change in systemwide sales
Brick and MortarQSR average sales per unitRepresents average weekly sales in corporate units
Brick and MortarQSR franchisee/licence unitsThe number of independently owned and/or operated restaurant locations or outlets that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
Brick and MortarQSR franchisee/licence units growthYoY change in the number of independently owned and/or operated restaurant locations or outlets that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
Brick and MortarQSR company unitsThe number of restaurants that are owned and operated directly by the parent company or corporation
Brick and MortarQSR company units growthYoY change in the number of restaurants that are owned and operated directly by the parent company or corporation
Brick and MortarQSR total unitsThe combined total number of restaurant locations or outlets, either independently owned and/or operated and parent company/corporation-owned and operated that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
Brick and MortarQSR total units growthYoY change in the combined total number of restaurant locations or outlets, either independently owned and/or operated and parent company/corporation-owned and operated that are part of a particular restaurant chain or brand
Brick and MortarQSR rankAn ordered list of relative market positioning based on several factors unique to QSR restaurants, including average sales per unit, number of units, and sales growth
Brick and MortarQSR food scoreA scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction on food
Brick and MortarQSR dedication scoreA scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction on staff dedication
Brick and MortarQSR loyalty and referral scoreA scored measurement of QSR guest loyalty and referral
Brick and MortarQSR price/value scoreA scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction on price/value considerations
Brick and MortarQSR guest satisfaction scoreA scored measurement of QSR guest satisfaction across various considerations

Access Industry KPIs.

Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.

Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.

Contact Us
Insider Intelligence Industry KPIs

Geographies

Insider Intelligence

Media Services

Free Content

Contact Us

Worldwide HQ

One Liberty Plaza9th FloorNew York, NY 100061-800-405-0844

Sales Inquiries

1-800-405-0844ii-sales@insiderintelligence.com

* Copyright © 2023 
Insider Intelligence Inc. All Rights Reserved.