Source Profile: Rival IQ.
Rival IQ is a social media analytics company that analyzes consumer interaction with and about brands across social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.).
We like the fact that Rival IQ’s analytics cover a breadth of industries with a random assortment of brands in each, giving it an unusually representative view of brand engagement on social platforms.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Rival IQ analyzed social media data from a random sample of 2,100 brands across 14 industries, including US-based and international companies that are active on social media. Engagement metrics are defined, per Rival IQ, as “measurable interactions on organic and paid social media posts, including likes, comments, favorites, retweets, shares, and reactions.” Engagement rates are calculated by dividing these interactions by total followers. Metrics represent median performance across the brands measured during each period.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPI
|KPI Definition
|Earned and Social Media KPIs
|Facebook engagement rate
|Median brand Facebook engagement rate by industry (social engagement instances per brand on Facebook divided by brand followers)
|Earned and Social Media KPIs
|Facebook posts per day
|Median brand posts on Facebook per day, by industry
|Earned and Social Media KPIs
|Twitter engagement rate
|Median brand Twitter engagement rate by industry (Social engagement instances per brand on Twitter divided by brand followers)
|Earned and Social Media KPIs
|Twitter tweets per week
|Median brand Twitter tweets per week, by industry
|Earned and Social Media KPIs
|Instagram engagement rate
|Median brand Instagram engagement rate, by industry (social engagement instances per brand on Instagram divided by brand followers)
|Earned and Social Media KPIs
|Instagram posts per day
|Median brand Instagram posts per day, by industry
Access Industry KPIs.
Industry KPIs is the most comprehensive portal for marketing, retail, and ecommerce KPIs available anywhere, with more than 30 leading sources of industry KPIs—and growing.
Click below and fill out a brief form to have one of our team members speak with you about how Industry KPIs could save you time, pinpoint your performance gaps, and help you measure new strategic opportunities for future growth.