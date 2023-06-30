Source Profile: Similarweb.
Similarweb provides businesses with valuable data and analytical capabilities to gain competitive insights, optimize organic strategies, identify partnership opportunities, understand consumer behavior, and make informed decisions in digital marketing.
Similarweb provides a comprehensive range of data and analytical capabilities. Its data sources include first-party analytics, anonymous traffic collection, publicly available data, and pre-analyzed data from global partners. The data covers competitive keyword research, digital platform tactics, referral sources, enriched keywords, and real audience behavior. Businesses can benefit from insights on market research, audience analysis, consumer journey, app intelligence, competitive analysis, lead generation, sales engagement, and more. Similarweb’s data-driven insights can transform business strategies and provide answers to strategic questions.
We value Similarweb’s robust suite of first-party analytics and real-time audience behavior data across industries and countries, as well as its breadth of web traffic and competitive research across various websites and apps.
Methodology Behind the KPIs
Similarweb’s data is based on the analysis of billions of digital signals each day through a multi-dimensional approach that includes data collection, synthesis, and modeling of individual website traffic data. The data is obtained from a variety of sources, including direct measurement, a contributory network, partnerships, and public data extraction. Data for the buy now, pay later (BNPL) analysis is supplemented by a survey conducted of 2,507 US respondents.
KPIs in the Portal
|Category
|KPIs in the Portal (KPI)
|KPI Definition
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Traffic Growth
|Year-over-year change in the absolute traffic numbers from the previous year
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Converted Visits Growth
|Year-over-year change in the number of desktop visits that ended up on a ‘Thank You’ page
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Traffic Share
|The percentage of the traffic sent to a website, channel, or keyword relative to the total traffic
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Payments Traffic Share
|The percentage of the traffic sent to a payments app relative to the total traffic for all providers
|Ecommerce KPIs
|Monthly Unique Users
|The average number of active users per month who have used the app in a given period
