Source Profile: Similarweb.

Similarweb provides a comprehensive range of data and analytical capabilities. Its data sources include first-party analytics, anonymous traffic collection, publicly available data, and pre-analyzed data from global partners. The data covers competitive keyword research, digital platform tactics, referral sources, enriched keywords, and real audience behavior. Businesses can benefit from insights on market research, audience analysis, consumer journey, app intelligence, competitive analysis, lead generation, sales engagement, and more. Similarweb’s data-driven insights can transform business strategies and provide answers to strategic questions.

We value Similarweb’s robust suite of first-party analytics and real-time audience behavior data across industries and countries, as well as its breadth of web traffic and competitive research across various websites and apps.